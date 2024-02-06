Highlights Huddersfield Town parted ways with manager Darren Moore after winning only three out of 23 league games.

Last Monday, Huddersfield Town parted with manager Darren Moore.

He was appointed after Neil Warnock left the club, who'd saved the club from relegation, and not long after the former Sheffield Wednesday manager got the Owls promoted.

He won just three of the 23 league games that he was in charge of at Huddersfield.

After making the decision that it was time for Moore to go, the club's owner and chairman, Kevin Nagle, said : "We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

"Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future."

So now the club are on the hunt for someone to, once again, pull the club from the tightening jaws of relegation.

If only they had a manager who was known for being an expert at saving teams in dire situations.

But the club can't continue to just scrap promotion every season; it's just not sustainable.

They clearly have this in mind, as they've already been speaking to former Swansea City, Barnsley, and Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff, according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

His last managerial stint didn't go well, but the Terriers should look past this down period of his career.

Huddersfield should overlook Michael Duff's Swansea woes

The 46-year-old's time with Swansea didn't go as planned.

He won six, drew six, and lost 9 of his 21 games with the club. But something just wasn't right about it from the start. His ethos and style of play just didn't really fit that of Swansea.

Look at the managers they've had pre-and post-Duff; Brendan Rodgers, Russell Martin, Luke Williams.

These are all young, innovative coaches that play an attractive style of football. They control games and they're fun to watch; that sentence can't be applied to Duff's teams.

When the Northern Irishman was with Cheltenham - in the 2020/21 season in which they won League Two - the team averaged barely over 50% per game.

His Barnsley side of last season, that made it to the play-off final, averaged less than 50% possession.

Playing like this just doesn't work with the Swans; they have slightly different expectations of their managers.

Other than at Swansea, he was a good fit for the clubs that he's been at, and they've all been successful. Huddersfield have to consider the context of his previous situation, and look at the results he got in his other jobs.

Michael Duff's best seasons with Barnsley & Cheltenham Season League position Points Barnsley 2022/23 4th (playoff final) 86 Cheltenham 2020/21 1st 82

Michael Duff appointment would still be a risk for Huddersfield

The Terriers' recent convincing win over Sheffield Wednesday will certainly make their fans sleep a bit easier at night.

They've built up a bit of breathing room, but Wednesday probably aren't their biggest threat in the relegation battle: it's QPR.

Marti Cifuentes has shown that he can get results with the limited squad that he has to work with, and that should worry the likes of Nagle.

This might make them lead towards a Warnock-type manager, although they won't be able to bring him back because he's off to Aberdeen. But someone of that ilk might be a safer bet to survive this season than Duff would be.

There are lots of upsides to the 46-year-old.

He took Cheltenham from a bottom-end League Two side to League One in just a few seasons, and he got a newly relegated Barnsley side as close as you can get to getting back to the Championship, without actually making it.

That sort of manager might be their ideal choice if they survive and can reappoint in the summer, but maybe not right now.