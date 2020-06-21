Huddersfield Town boss struggling to understand Wigan defeat after ‘promising’ preparations

Danny Cowley has slammed his side’s performance yesterday, as Huddersfield were beaten 2-0 at home by fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

Goals either side of half-time from Jamal Lowe and Anthony Pilkington saw Wigan claim their fourth win in five Championship outings, and extend their unbeaten run to seven.

For Huddersfield though, they slip ever closer to the relegation zone with their seventh loss of the calendar year – they now sit in 20th-place of the Championship table, with just a point separating them from 22nd-place Hull.

Speaking to www.htafc.co.uk after the game, Cowley expressed his shock at yesterday’s performance:

“We were really short of the levels we have got to in recent weeks in the preparation games we’ve had and also in training.

“The lads played really well at Boro last Saturday and had a really good week in training, the best since we’ve been here, and then we’ve played really poorly today, so it’s a huge disappointment.”

Danny and his brother Nicky have earned high-praise since their appointments earlier in the season. Huddersfield looked certain for the drop at one stage, but they’ve managed to turn their fortunes around.

Can you get 100% on this Huddersfield Town quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Sir Patrick Stewart Yes No

Inconsistency however has kept them in the dog fight, and now with eight games of the season remaining, Terriers fans might be fearing the worst.

“There are no excuses,” continued Cowley. “We have played three games in these circumstances with no fans present. We played well in those preparation games and played well this week in training.

“We knew what today was going to be, we practised it and rehearsed it and we just under-performed. I don’t want to use any excuses. Individually and collectively we all have to take responsibility.”

Huddersfield have a tough run-in to the end of the season. They next face Nottingham Forest a week from today, before travelling to Birmingham City a few days later.

With defeats for both Middlesbrough and Hull yesterday though, it might give Huddersfield hope that there’s teams more suited to the drop than them this season.

The verdict

Wigan always seem to come into form at this stage of the season, and they put on a quality away performance to leave with all three points and a clean sheet yesterday.

That being said, Huddersfield made it very easy for them. They didn’t look like a Cowley side, and that sort of form could well send them into League One come next season.