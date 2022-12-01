Huddersfield Town boss’ stance on £10m-rated Nottingham Forest target revealed

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham is a big admirer of Brighton, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest target Etienne Camara, according to Yorkshire Live.

Reports on the weekend revealed that the 19-year-old midfielder was attracting attention from the Premier League trio ahead of January despite recently signing a new contract at the Championship club.

It is understood that Brighton, Leicester, and Forest may all try their luck in the winter transfer window with the Terriers said to be open to cashing in on the £10 million-rated teenager amid an ongoing search for a new buyer for the club.

That is reportedly the stance of the Huddersfield hierarchy but it appears that may not necessarily be shared by the coaching staff.

Indeed, Yorkshire Live has revealed that Fotheringham is a big admirer of Camara, who has been a mainstay in the team since the Scot took charge in September.

The midfielder first arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2020 but has broken through this term – with eight of his 15 appearances for the club coming under the new head coach.

The Frenchman’s contract runs until 2024 and even if a deal is agreed with a Premier League club this term it seems as though Fotheringham may not have to bid goodbye just yet – with the Terriers said to be keen to include a loan back in any potential sale.

The Verdict

Reports on the weekend indicated that the club were open to cashing in on Camara but it seems that as a big admirer of the 19-year-old, Fotheringham’s thoughts on the situation may be slightly different.

There’s no doubt the midfielder has a bright future and the new head coach will likely see him as central to his plans moving forward – if he stays at the Yorkshire club.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things pan out in January but it would be hard for the Terriers to turn down an eight-figure offer for a player that’s not even played 20 appearances for them yet and is in the final 18 months of his contract.

Fotheringham will understand that these sorts of situations are part and parcel of management, particularly in the EFL, but you’d imagine he’ll want Camara around as long as possible.