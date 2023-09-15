Despite their fresh American takeover by Kevin Nagle, it is safe to say that Huddersfield Town didn't exactly push the boat out when it came to improving their squad over the summer.

Dean Hoyle's time at the John Smith's Stadium finally came to an end in June when he sold the club to Nagle, ending a process where he bought back Phil Hodgkinson's stake in the club in order to move it along to a new custodian.

If Terriers fans thought that the cash was going to be splashed though over the summer, then they were a little bit mistakes.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Only four new faces arrived at the West Yorkshire outfit over the summer, with one of those being a backup goalkeeper.

Neil Warnock perhaps would have expected a little bit more after being convinced to stay on as manager for one more season, but he did at least get to make one eye-catching signing in the form of Ben Wiles.

Huddersfield raided their Championship rivals Rotherham United to sign the 24-year-old for what is believed to be a seven-figure fee, and Wiles is set to come up against the club he had spent the entirety of his career at until making the switch in late August.

What has Neil Warnock said about Ben Wiles?

Wiles was perhaps Huddersfield's marquee signing over the course of the summer window, and Warnock is backing the versatile midfielder to succeed, especially if he is selected to face his former club this weekend - whilst also curiously name-dropping a European giant in his thoughts.

"It's difficult for Ben," admitted Warnock. "The lads at Rotherham know and it is what it is.

"It does not matter wherever he is playing against Rotherham or Real Madrid, he's going to give 100 per cent and that's why he will have a good career.

"I think we have got him at the right age if I am honest. I think he will be a big favourite over the next few years and probably become one of my best signings.

"I see him and Jack (Rudoni) doing really well. It's nice for Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) to have legs like that around him at his age!"

Where will Ben Wiles fit in at Huddersfield in the long-term?

In his Huddersfield debut against West Brom, Wiles played in a midfield three alongside Jack Rudoni and Jonathan Hogg, with the latter being the sitter and Wiles bombing forward with Rudoni when needs be.

Should Warnock go back to a 4-2-3-1 though, Wiles will more-than likely be considered to play in the number 10 role, having showed an eye for goal at times over the years for Rotherham.

Wiles has played a number of different positions for Rotherham though, including as a wing-back on both sides of the pitch under Paul Warne, so he can offer Warnock a lot of versatility where needed.

As perhaps Town's most important and biggest summer signing though, Wiles needs to hit the ground running as aside from the win at The Hawthorns, the Terriers have struggled so far this season - and one way to make an immediate impact would be to put his former side to the sword.