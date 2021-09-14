Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan makes transfer claim

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has told the Yorkshire Post that clubs don’t necessarily have to spend big money in order to bring in good quality players.

The Terriers were relatively busy during the summer transfer window just gone, with the club bringing in nine new faces through the means of free transfers and loan deals in order to supplement their current squad.

In addition to this, the Yorkshire outfit have found a lot of success in garnering players from the lower leagues, with the likes of Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas being prime examples of players that have thrived since taking the leap up to Sky Bet Championship football at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And it is this approach to transfers that Corberan was keen to highlight in the build up to his side’s upcoming away game against Blackpool, as he stated the following:

“Maybe this year, we have been watching more loans than (permanent) movements and you don’t see a high investment in many of the teams. Some teams, yes, but for some teams with more economic limitations, it’s different.

“But you still have opportunities to bring very good players from League One and below. Sorba Thomas is one example of this and he is a player who can be competitive in the Championship.

“There might be less investment from some teams, but I cannot imagine less impact”, he concluded.

Quiz: Are each of these 18 celebrities a Huddersfield Town supporter or not?

1 of 18 Mike Dean Yes No

As for matters on the pitch, the Terriers have started the season relatively well under their Spanish coach, with the club having picked up three wins and a draw in their opening six league games.

A victory for Huddersfield against Blackpool this evening could see them move up as high as fourth if other results go their way across the division.

The Verdict

Corberan is absolutely spot on when he says that clubs don’t have to spend big to bring in quality players, as Huddersfield are proving time and time again that they can break the mould with their business.

The likes of Koroma and Thomas continue to thrive and it just proves that people are wrong to write off the lower leagues.

In addition to this, loanees provide great options for affordable prices and it is this market that the Terriers have certainly taken advantage off this year.

Realistically speaking, we will only see big fees being spent in the Championship by only a few clubs that have benefitted from the Premier League parachute payments.