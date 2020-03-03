Huddersfield Town boosted by player’s return from injury

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara made his return from injury as he started for Huddersfield Town’s U23 side this afternoon.

The Liverpool loanee was injured during Town’s 2-1 win at the KCOM in January after an accidental clash with teammate Christopher Schindler. He was stretchered off with Terriers manager Danny Cowley confirming the length of the injury, as he told the Examiner: “We are told Kamil is much better in himself, having been a little bit confused after the incident, but the best-case scenario is 28 days.

“He will see a neurosurgeon who give us a clear idea of exactly the length of the injury.”

Just over one month later and the Polish shot-stopper is making his return to action as the young Terriers faced Blackpool at Huddersfield’s training facility.

Grabara played his role in a 4-0 win for Huddersfield, with Kieran Phillips scoring a hat-trick and Demeaco Duhaney also getting on the scoresheet to round off an easy win for the Terriers.

Left-back Jaden Brown also started after losing his place in the first team to January signing Harry Toffolo. The 21-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur youth academy graduate will be aiming to impress Cowley to get another run back in the first team.

The Verdict

Huddersfield fans will be happy to have seen Grabara back in between the sticks in a competitive game following his injury he suffered in the win at Hull. Despite the late addition of Jonas Lossl back at the club, Grabara was in good form leading up to his injury and has made some magnificent saves when called upon. A clean sheet against Blackpool at lunchtime will have given him a huge confidence boost ahead of his potential return to the first team in the game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Despite his tender age, he has been a mainstay under Cowley since he arrived at the club in September and a vital cog in the wheel for Town. If they are to have any chance of surviving in the Sky Bet Championship, they will need Grabara to be back to his best and competing with Lossl for the goalkeeping gloves.