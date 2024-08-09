Highlights Jackson brings experience and talent that County could use, but circumstances made a return unlikely.

With other left-backs dealing with injuries, not pursuing Jackson could be a regrettable decision for County.

Despite missed opportunities, the move to League Two may be what Jackson needs to continue his development.

The news that former Huddersfield Town man Ben Jackson has dropped into League Two with a move to Barrow greeted many with surprise.

The left-back switched to Holker Street this summer for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal on arrival.

Whether it was the security of a longer contract, the chance to become a regular starter or just the need for a new challenge, many will have expected Jackson to stay with the Terriers and potentially become a key figure in the third tier.

A move to his hometown club, Stockport County, where he spent some time on loan as a teenager, was seemingly not explored, but it could have been a smart move in another time.

Jackson performed well at County

Two short-term loan deals across the season meant that Jackson spent the majority of the 2019/20 campaign at Edgeley Park, then in the National League.

The 23-year-old is from Stockport, so he had a head start in endearing himself to the Hatters fanbase, but he earned further praise through the level of performances he provided at such a young age. At the time, there were very few discussions about keeping Jackson permanently, as he seemed destined for a place further up the pyramid.

Jackson's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 50 2 2 Stockport County 24 1 0 Doncaster Rovers 15 0 0 Darlington 7 1 0 Bolton Wanderers 5 1 0

He most memorably netted against AFC Fylde, then a relatively bitter rival of County's, cutting in from the left before getting a shot off from outside the box which evaded the goalkeeper courtesy of a slight deflection.

With the season beginning without the fresh investment from current owner Mark Stott, seeing a young player of Jackson's quality turn out for the Hatters felt like a blessing for supporters.

The Hatters may have explored bringing him back in different circumstances

At 23, despite feeling like he's been knocking on the door of senior football for some time, Jackson is still relatively close to the beginning of his career.

Having made 25 Championship appearances last term, and 19 the season before, it seemed as though the Stockport-born defender was some way towards finding his feet at that level. The Terriers' unfortunate relegation from the second tier may even have played into Jackson's hands, as they re-jigged the squad and potentially looked to offload some of the highest earners.

If a departure from the John Smith's Stadium was necessary, then it would have been natural to assume he would remain in the third tier rather than pitch up in League Two, but that is how his summer has transpired.

In another time, having just been promoted to League One, the stars would likely have aligned to make a return to Edgeley Park for Jackson a real possibility, and a smart move, but it wasn't to be.

The likely reason for that is the fact that County have their own promising young left-back in Ryan Rydel. The pair are too similar in age and profile for it to make enough sense to carry both at the same time.

County may live to regret not considering Jackson

Although the reason for not tabling an offer for the full-back is obvious, it may feel like a missed opportunity as the season moves forward.

Rydel, who missed most of last season through injury, has already picked up another knock in pre-season. Tayo Adaramola, a left-back loaned in from Crystal Palace for some extra cover, has now also been sidelined for up to three months.

That leaves just Ibby Touray and Ethan Pye, who will likely be required at centre-back, who can play in the role. Rydel has had a torrid time with injuries of late and, if his fortunes don't change, County may regret letting Jackson slip through their fingers.

The factors that prevented Jackson making his Edgeley Park return make sense, but it feels like it could have been a dream move for all involved in another time.