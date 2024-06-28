This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are keen on signing Bristol Rovers midfielder Antony Evans as the Terriers strive to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking following last season's relegation.

According to the Bristol Post, the Gas turned down a bid from the Terriers for Evans, who has also been linked with a move to reigning League One champions Portsmouth.

Michael Duff has already secured the addition of former Lincoln City man Lasse Sorensen, so Evans' signature would signal a very strong start to the transfer window for the Terriers as they look to raid League One rivals for some of their top talents.

Huddersfield Town backed to complete Antony Evans transfer

FLW's Terriers fan pundit Graeme Rayner would be happy with the addition of Evans to the ranks at the John Smith's Stadium, noting that weakening some of their potential rivals in the division can only be a good thing in the process.

"Antony Evans, I think that would be a spot on signing, and it does appear from the rumours that are around, and with us already having signed Sorensen, that we are looking at players who are tried and trusted at this level, who have been successful in the very recent past," Graeme told Football League World.

"I think that's a perfectly sensible approach tactically in the market, go for players that, as long as they gel well, will do a good job.

"If we can sign him (Evans), Sorensen and (Alfie) May, that's a cracking start to our incoming business in the window and it also weakens League One rivals.

"So, I think that's a really solid approach to take, and hopefully they'll come off."

If the Terriers are able to sign Evans, as well as May, who has been linked with a move to the club by London News Online, following the previous signing of Sorensen, the West Yorkshire outfit could be automatic promotion candidates next season.

However, Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones insisted that the Addicks are under no pressure to sell May, which is a blow to Duff's hopes of signing last season's League One golden boot winner.

Antony Evans would be a solid signing for Huddersfield Town

The 25-year-old has bags of League One experience, earned during his time with Blackpool during the 2018/19 season, with Crewe in 2020/21 and with the Gas over the last two seasons.

Last season, the midfielder had his most productive season in the third tier to date as he scored six goals and created six assists, a tally he may be able to better if he joins a strong Terriers outfit.

Furthermore, the Everton academy product could be well suited to Duff's expansive style of football, as last season he maintained a pass accuracy of 77.7% according to FotMob, and played 1,291 successful passes in League One.

Antony Evans 2023/24 League One stats according to FotMob Appearances 43 Starts 37 Pass accuracy (%) 77.7 Chances created 71 Expected assists (xA) 8.42 Assists 6 Shots 79 Shots on target 31 Expected goals (xG) 6.97 Goals 6

Following last season's relegation, the Terriers boast a strong squad of players with Championship experience, but players such as Evans, who brings a wealth of third tier experience and quality, could be equally important to the side's push for promotion next campaign.

Evans could also prove to be the ideal replacement for fellow central midfielder Jack Rudoni, who recently left the Terriers to join Championship outfit Coventry City, and he's more of a streetwise player given his number of years playing in the lower leagues of English professional football.