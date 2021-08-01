Huddersfield Town asking price for Leeds linked player revealed

Huddersfield Town are demanding £10million for the sale of midfielder Lewis O’Brien amid interest from Leeds United, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed

O’Brien has emerged as a target for Leeds this summer as they look to add to their midfield, and reports earlier this week stated that the Whites have opened talks over a deal to sign the 22-year-old.

Now though, it appears that Leeds will have to pay a fairly significant fee for O’Brien if they are to secure his services.

According to this latest update, Huddersfield are holding out for a fee of around £10million for the sale of O’Brien, with the Terriers seemingly standing firm on their valuation so far.

It is thought that the prospect of a player swap deal has been suggested, but that a straight cash deal is the preferred option for those involved.

Leeds. Will have to go to 10m for Lewis O’Brien. Huddersfield holding out. Various swaps mentioned. But cash would be better. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

As things stand, O’Brien is entering the final year of his contract with Huddersfield, although the Championship club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

I don’t think you can blame Huddersfield for trying to hold out for a fee of this sort of size.

O’Brien ability and attacking spark from midfield means he is a key player for the Terriers, so they are not going to want to lose him cheaply.

The fact the club also have the option to extend his contract by a further year also mean they are not under huge pressure to sell him this summer, so they don’t really have to accept a fee that is less than what they want for him.

Even so, as a Premier League club, you do feel that Leeds should be able to find a way to afford that fee, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to do that in the next few weeks.