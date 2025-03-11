This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town made the decision to part ways with Michael Duff over the weekend, with the 47-year-old departing the John Smith’s Stadium after just ten months in charge of the club.

The former Barnsley boss only took over at the Terriers after their relegation from the Championship had been confirmed in May last year, but a poor run of results ultimately led to his sacking on Sunday.

Town will now be looking for a seventh manager since the start of the 2022 season to take charge of a side that has fallen out of the play-off places of late, and face a fight to rescue something from a season that promised so much more in at the turn of the year.

With that in mind, we asked Football League World’s Huddersfield fan pundit Nick Barlow about who he has his sights set on to become the new person in charge of his club.

Rob Edwards touted as Huddersfield Town eye Michael Duff replacement

Duff’s sacking sees him follow in the footsteps of Danny Schofield, Mark Fotheringham, Darren Moore, Neil Warnock and Andre Breitenreiter as managers that have failed to reach the one-year anniversary in charge of Huddersfield in recent seasons, with the Yorkshire side struggling to show faith in any of their recent bosses as their on-field struggles continue.

After suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Duff was the man trusted to lead the Terriers on the path back to an immediate return to the second tier this season, before being shown the door on Sunday.

An unbeaten run of 16 league games between October and January had put Town within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots in League One, before seven defeats in eleven put paid to those hopes, with the club dropping out of the play-off places after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

With the search for a replacement currently underway ahead of a proposed summer appointment, Barlow is unsure how tempting the job at the John Smith’s Stadium will be right now, although he has his eyes on a former Premier League boss who is currently out of work.

When asked about any potential Duff successors, the Town fan said: “I think it is going to be hard to convince anybody to come to us in all honesty, with the absolute shambles of a season that we have had, and going through managers left, right and centre over the last few years.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 43 20 7 16 46.51

“Personally, I would take Rob Edwards. I think he did a great job at Luton, he was harshly treated at Watford, but I feel like he has potential to be a great fit for us.

“To be honest, I think we are going to be a hard sell as a football club, so it is going to be interesting to see who we can attract to us, because as I say, it has been a bit of a circus recently.”

Huddersfield Town in no rush to find Michael Duff successor

It is a familiar face that has been given the responsibility of taking over first-team matters for the rest of the season at Town, with Jon Worthington overseeing things for the next few months.

The 41-year-old [pictured] will step up from his role as Academy Manager in Duff’s absence, having played 195 times for the Terriers between 2002 and 2009, as well as captaining the side.

Worthington has experience in briefly leading Town in the past, having done so in the hiatus between Moore and Breitenreiter back in the early part of 2024, where he managed four matches in the Championship, earning two wins in the process.

While there is still a possibility of a play-off push right now, Town fans will be hoping that their side take their time and find a boss capable of leading their side for the long-haul as their next appointment, with stability on the field the only way the club is going to rediscover any of its previous success.