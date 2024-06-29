Highlights Jack Rudoni joins Coventry City for £5m.

Huddersfield receives a reported £5m for Rudoni, a significant return on their investment.

Coventry and Huddersfield both believe they got the best end of the deal, depending on Rudoni's future success.

Jack Rudoni's move to Coventry City has been one of the summer's earliest done deals.

Coventry have moved quickly this summer, bringing in three new players already this window, with Rudoni the latest addition.

Rudoni enjoyed a strong season for Huddersfield Town despite the team's struggles and managerial upheaval. But it was also a season marred by inconsistency and injuries, with Rudoni ultimately failing to score in any of his final 12 games for the club.

His £5m move to Coventry has caused plenty of discussion, with some struggling to see the value in someone who has only shown glimpses of the player he can be.

Huddersfield knew they'd have to sell Rudoni following their relegation to League One, but they'll be delighted to have made such a significant return on their investment.

The Terriers signed Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon in 2022 for a reported £800k fee that could have risen to £1m. That's a fraction of the fee they received from Coventry and with their relegation confirmed, they'll be pleased to have secured such a sizeable fee for the midfielder.

Coventry, though, have earmarked Rudoni as the perfect replacement for Callum O'Hare, and have now parted with £5m to secure Rudoni's signature - the overall fee for the deal is not crystal clear and add-ons may impact the eventual total.

Whilst the Sky Blues will appreciate a ballpark fee of £5m is a considerable outlay, they'll be confident Rudoni can live up to the billing.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, may have lost their star midfielder, but by receiving £5m for his services, they can reinvest the funds into their squad as they try and secure promotion back to the Championship.

Rudoni finds his feet at Huddersfield

Rudoni arrived at Huddersfield with plenty of expectation.

The midfielder had been a shining light in a struggling AFC Wimbledon team and the Dons received a club-record fee for the academy graduate from Huddersfield.

A prolific goalscorer during his time at AFC Wimbledon, he initially struggled to find the back of the net for Huddersfield, failing to score in his first 40 Championship games for the club.

Rudoni came on leaps and bounds, though, and became a focal point of Huddersfield's attack.

Match-winning contributions against West Brom and QPR showcased Rudoni's coming of age and, whilst he's struggled for consistency, he has proven himself capable of determining games.

Jack Rudoni 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 35 5 3 FA Cup 1 0 0

Coventry will be confident they can get the best out of Rudoni but the fee is a big risk for a player who has only recently shown signs of growth. They'll be relying on the coaching excellence of Mark Robins to make him true value for money.

Huddersfield able to rebuild using Rudoni fee

Huddersfield's relegation to League One was confirmed on the final day of the season, bringing to an end a five-year stay in the second division; they, of course, entered the Championship from the opposite direction in 2019, suffering relegation.

It feels like the end of an era for Huddersfield, who have enjoyed perhaps the most successful period in their modern history, and they'll have to rebuild now following their relegation.

Rudoni's transfer will go a long way to helping finance the overhaul their squad desperately needs and Huddersfield will feel they've got the best end of the deal, having managed to negotiate a reported £5m fee for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have had a bid rejected for Bristol Rovers midfielder Anthony Evans, whilst the Terriers are said to be interested in last season's League One top goalscorer, Alfie May.

Evans and May would represent good business for Huddersfield and go some way to replacing Rudoni's attacking influence.

Evans is a like-for-like replacement for Rudoni and has proven to be a reliable goalscorer from midfield, netting 10 goals in all competitions last season.

May, on the other hand, has scored 73 goals in 204 League One matches and was arguably the sharpest finisher in the football league last season.

Having arrived at Charlton Athletic last summer for £250,000 it will take a significant sum to prize him away from the Addicks. This is where Rudoni's fee will prove useful as Huddersfield look to make an early statement in the transfer window.

How Huddersfield eventually spend the money they've received for Rudoni is yet to be seen. But they have set themselves up well by negotiating a deal early on for him, giving them plenty of time to identify his replacement and reinvest the funds properly.

That said, Rudoni is a prodigious talent and Coventry will themselves believe they've got the best end of the deal should the midfielder live up to his potential. That, though, is a scenario for the future, and it will be Huddersfield with the bigger smile on their faces right now.