A new era is underway at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium last week, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock led the Terriers to Championship survival following his appointment in February and Town had enjoyed a decent start to the season, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change.

Moore, who guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season, revealed his excitement at taking charge of Huddersfield and he believes it is the "perfect fit" for him.

"When we sat down and spoke to each other, a lot of things aligned. It's the perfect fit in terms of the position of the football club, the focus and intention of the football club and the focus and intention of myself and the staff," Moore told the BBC.

"I like what I see. There's youth, there's experience, and lots of different dynamics within the team to work with."

The Terriers brought in just four new players this summer, Chris Maxwell, Ben Wiles, Tom Edwards and Delano Burzgorg, with Warnock expressing his frustrations at the lack of funds provided to him during the transfer window.

Moore is likely to have to operate under similar restrictions, with finances seemingly tight at the club despite the takeover by Kevin Nagle.

What is Huddersfield Town's annual wage bill?

According to Capology, Huddersfield have an annual wage bill of £8,088,000, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

That is among the lower annual wage bills in the Championship, and significantly less than the three sides relegated from the Premier League last season, Leicester City (£49,478,000), Southampton (£40,134,000) and Leeds United (£31,770,000).

The financial disparity between clubs in the second tier is undoubtedly increasing, and as Moore is unlikely to be able to do significant business in the transfer market, it will be a challenge for the 49-year-old to make his side competitive at the top of the division.

Who is Huddersfield Town's highest paid player?

As per Capology, the Terriers' highest paid player is striker Danny Ward, who is said to take home £22,500 per week and £1,170,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is also an estimate.

Ward returned to the John Smith's Stadium for a second spell when he made the move from Cardiff City in August 2020, and he scored 14 goals as Town reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan in the 2021-22 campaign, as well as netting the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United that secured the club's Championship survival last season.

The 32-year-old was linked with former club Bolton Wanderers this summer, but a move did not materialise and after putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract with the Terriers in June, he is likely to remain an important part of the side this campaign.

Jonathan Hogg (£18,462 per week), Delano Burgzorg (£15,000 per week), Jack Rudoni (£11,923 per week) and David Kasumu (£9,423 per week) are among the club's other highest earners.