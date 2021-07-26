Huddersfield Town announce popular off-field arrival

Huddersfield Town have reunited with Michael Hefele, who has taken up a non-playing role at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Hefele announced his retirement from playing over the weekend after a couple of years struggling with injury on the back of leaving Huddersfield for Nottingham Forest in 2018.

The 30-year-old has swiftly moved into a new role and has returned to Huddersfield, who he famously won promotion with during the 2016/17 campaign and then represented in the Premier League.

Huddersfield have announced that Hefele has returned in a newly created behind-the-scenes role, working alongside the likes of Andy Booth on community initiatives, commercial on match day and non match day and HTTV’s YouTube channel, as well as with emerging talent from the academy.

Hefele also revealed he would be progressing with his coaching badges and Sporting Director course.

Commenting on his return, Hefele told Huddersfield’s media: “I’m very thankful for this opportunity, which the Chairman and the Club has given me.

“We have a great past and now I’m looking forward to a successful future! I have big goals and big dreams together with all the people here and the Huddersfield Town fans and I cannot wait to see you back at the John Smith’s Stadium in August.

“This position gives me the chance to develop myself. I will progress my coaching badges, my Sporting Director course and get an overview of the entire Club, inside and out. I want to get a feeling on how everything is run and start from scratch on the non-playing side of football.

“I’m up for this new adventure and will put everything I have into this new role. I want to help to bring success back to Huddersfield Town!”

Alongside that, the popular German also took to Twitter to react to the news of his return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Heffingdream continues.

I am looking forward to see you my terriers! It feels so good to be back home! I have missed you all. 💙#heffingdream @htafc pic.twitter.com/wCEGFYR271 — Michael Hefele (@michaelhefele) July 26, 2021

Hefele arrived at Huddersfield as a free agent ahead of the memorable 2016/17 campaign, making 42 appearances across all competitions and scoring five goals, including the winner in a West Yorkshire derby with Leeds United.

That campaign concluded with play-off success against Reading FC at Wembley, securing Huddersfield a first shot at the Premier League under David Wagner.

The centre-back would then feature twice in the Premier League for Town before moving on to Nottingham Forest.

Injuries plagued him in the East Midlands, with Hefele only managing 18 appearances for the Reds before announcing his retirement in recent days.

The Verdict

This will prove to be a really popular move by Huddersfield.

Hefele was a cult-hero when Town won promotion to the Premier League and he’s someone that all of the club’s supporters have a lot of respect for.

Heading into next season, they’ll be seeing a lot more of him at the John Smith’s Stadium (albeit in a different role) and that’s no bad thing as fans head back into the stadium.

Thoughts? Let us know!

20 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were Huddersfield founded? 1904 1906 1908 1910