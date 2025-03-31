Huddersfield Town supporters have reacted strongly to their striker Dion Charles’ trip to watch former club Bolton Wanderers hours after the Terriers were thumped 4-0 at Charlton Athletic.

Charles did not feature in the matchday squad for the trip to London, allowing the striker to visit and watch old employers Bolton Wanderers lose 2-1 away at Blackpool.

After clips of Charles enjoying himself in the away end with Bolton supporters spread on social media, Huddersfield fans made their displeasure with their January signing very clear.

Charles swapped Bolton for divisional rivals Huddersfield Town in January, with the Terriers paying a reported £750,000 for his services.

Despite grabbing a respectable seven goals in 24 League One appearances this season for Bolton, the striker is yet to find a first goal for his new club, blanking on 11 appearances for Huddersfield.

Prior to the international break Charles was also absent from the matchday squad, missing the Terriers’ impressive 5-1 win over Crawley Town.

Charles had missed the victory against Crawley two weeks ago due to a “small hamstring complaint”, with Huddersfield Town reporting on their own website that the striker missed the trip to Charlton due to the same problem.

Left out of Huddersfield’s squad for their lunchtime kick-off away at Charlton due to injury, Charles decided to travel to Bloomfield Road to take in Bolton’s clash with Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

Charles, who had came through the ranks at Blackpool, provoked the ire of Huddersfield fans for cheering on Wanderers with their travelling fans in the away end.

To make matters worse Huddersfield Town are in direct competition for a play-off spot with Bolton, the Terriers a point and a place above Wanderers in the League One table.

League One table (as it stands 31st March) Team P GD Pts 4 Charlton Athletic 39 18 69 5 Stockport County 39 19 68 6 Reading 38 8 62 7 Huddersfield Town 38 14 61 8 Bolton Wanderers 38 3 60

Huddersfield Town supporters react on social media

Dion Charles in the Bolton end at Blackpool today as the side that pays his wages get battered 4-0. Christ discipline on and off the pitch is a shambles🤦‍♂️#htafc pic.twitter.com/2h5qV9jDmE — Callum Scott (@cscottjourno) March 29, 2025

Having seen video clips and pictures of Charles in the Bolton away end do the rounds on social media, Huddersfield fans naturally responded.

One Huddersfield fan who had travelled all the way to London to watch his side ship four goals at Charlton Athletic shared his disappointment, stating: “I’ve spent £120 for that today. Got up 5am, done 400 miles, seven hours on a motorway.

“Dion Charles living it large in the AWAY end of a promotion rival just half hour after we been pumped.

“Nah pal. Just Nah. Can’t believe this!”

Some questioned why the forward could not have travelled to London to support his new teammates, rather than his old side.

The message read: “Dion Charles supporting his teammates in the Huddersfield away end would have been far more commendable and maybe he could have got a few fans on his side.”

For a few Huddersfield fans, it appears there is no way back for the striker, with one commenting: “A very short polite message for Dion Charles.

“Dear Dion, I hope I never see you representing Huddersfield Town again at any level, now please trot off back to Bolton.

“PS. You made (Freddie) Ladapo look like Haaland and Mbappe combined. All the best supporting Wanderers.”

Whilst Huddersfield fans were enraged by Charles’ appearance, some Bolton supporters found themselves enamoured with their former striker.

One shared: “I’d definitely have Dion Charles back if I had the choice.

“The bloke didn’t want to leave and would love it even more with (Ian) Evatt gone. He’s gone to Huddersfield where he’s being slated and is in a terrible state.”

After leaving Bolton, Charles stated that he “loved every minute” of his time at Bolton, only departing the Lancashire club in order to secure more regular gametime.