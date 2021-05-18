Huddersfield Town and Tom Lees: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

With Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One now confirmed, it is perhaps no surprise that speculation is now starting to emerge around a number of their players.

Having dropped out of the Championship on the final day of the campaign, the Owls are not in as strong a position as they previously were to fend off interest in their players, and it does already seem as though clubs may be looking to take advantage of that.

One such player with whom that appears to be the case, is Tom Lees, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon recently reporting that Huddersfield Town are keen to bring the centre back to the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

Indeed, it does seem as though the current situation for those concerned, would enable a deal t happen should they want it to.

After seven seasons and well over 250 appearances in all competitions for the club, Lees is out of contract with Wednesday at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if he is offered a new deal to stay at Hillsborough.

Even if they do make him an offer, Wednesday’s relegation means they may struggle to convince Lees to stay, given clubs in the Championship could offer him a more appealing deal from both a football and financial perspective.

That is something that could play into Huddersfield’s hands here, and you could understand it if that was to be something they look to take advantage of.

The Terriers have already confirmed that Christopher Schindler, Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman will leave the club this summer, while they remain in talks with Richard Keogh over a new deal.

As a result, it does seem as though Huddersfield could benefit from the addition of an experienced centre back such as Lees, with his potential availability on a free transfer also playing into their hands here.

But despite that, it seems as though a deal may not be on the cards at this moment in time, with subsequent reports on this interest from Yorkshire Live claiming that Huddersfield are not interested in Lees right now, and are instead exploring other options.

With that in mind, while it is always possible that Huddersfield could revisit this at another time this summer, it seems that for now at least, we should not be expecting to see Lees at The John Smith’s Stadium any time soon, even if it is a deal that could be a smart one for the Terriers to complete.