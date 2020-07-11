Huddersfield Town and Swansea City rivalling Scottish club to sign 6-goal forward

Huddersfield Town are said to be rivalling Swansea City and Scottish side Aberdeen to the potential signing of Gillingham forward Mikael Mandron according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Aberdeen are leading the race to sign the 25-year-old, who has seemingly made a good impression for the Gills during the 2019/20 season.

The finished tenth in the League One table, after this year’s league campaign was concluded early due to the majority of clubs voting to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Mandron scored six goals in 28 appearances for Gillingham in all competitions this season, and will surely be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Swansea could potentially be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, with Steve Cooper’s side currently sat seventh in the Championship table with four matches remaining this term.

Whilst Huddersfield are struggling at the wrong end of the second-tier standings, and are in real danger of dropping into League One after a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town in their last match.

But with Aberdeen leading the race to land his signature, the Dons will be hoping they can get a deal over the line for Mandron in the near future.

The Verdict:

I’m not too sure why Swansea and Huddersfield are targeting a move for him.

Mandron hasn’t exactly shown that he can be a 20-goal forward at a high level in his career, and I’m not convinced that he’d be able to lead the line for either side.

Swansea are challenging for promotion into the Premier League this term, and I really can’t see him being good enough to make the step up to Championship.

However, if the Terriers were to be relegated into League One this season, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see them further their interest in the forward.