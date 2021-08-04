Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United conclude deal for 22-year-old

Rotherham United have swooped to sign Rarmani Edmonds-Green on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Corberan added Tom Lees to his centre-back options at Huddersfield over the weekend, with the former Sheffield Wednesday man following Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill through the door this summer.

Huddersfield have since been exploring the option of sending some of their young defenders out on loan, with Edmonds-Green the first to go.

This morning, the club have confirmed that he’s linked up with Rotherham and will spend 2021/22 on loan in League One. As part of the agreement, Huddersfield have the option to recall the 22-year-old in January if they wish.

Corberan leaned on Edmonds-Green heavily last season due to injuries to Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick, with the centre-back earning 24 appearances in the Championship and also returning two goals. This, though, is another loan opportunity for the youngster, who has spent time with Bromley and Swindon Town in the past.

After signing off the deal, Leigh Bromby revealed that the arrival of Lees had, ultimately, opened the door for Huddersfield to strike a temporary agreement with Rotherham for the service of Edmonds-Green.

He said: “It’s vital that we balance the development of individual players with our own squad needs, and the signing of Tom Lees late last week has made today’s move possible.

“Rarmani is a player we like and have very high hopes for at the Club, and a full season of football at League 1 level is an important next step in his development.

“Rotherham United is a perfect opportunity for him. They’re a good club and have very real aspirations of returning to the Championship, so the pressure will be on Rarmani to perform. We’ll all be watching him closely as the season progresses.”

Pearson and Colwill featured for Huddersfield on Sunday as they beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties to progress into the second round of the League Cup.

Huddersfield’s league campaign begins this Saturday against Derby County, whilst Rotherham embark on their League One return against Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

This is a good opportunity for Edmonds-Green to get a 46-game season under his belt in League One.

In the 20+ games he played in the Championship last season, he never really looked out of his depth, but in League One he will get more minutes and his development will be offered the time required.

Huddersfield are well stocked in terms of centre-backs now and they can fall back on their recall option if they really need to.

It looks like it will be a good deal for everyone.

