Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough handed boost in transfer chase as Bristol City stance emerges

Bristol City are not expected to take their interest in AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker any further, as reported by Bristol Live.

The Robins were named as part of a Championship trio who were keeping tabs on the defender, with Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough also in pursuit, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Nigel Pearson seems to be well-stocked in the left-back department, with Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring giving the former Leicester City boss two good options in that position.

The young Wimbledon full-back, 21, has just a single year left on his contract and has been a regular for the League One outfit over the past two seasons.

After spending spells within the academies of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Guinness-Walker broke into the senior game with Metropolitan Police, before The Dons secured a deal for the 21-year-old in May 2019.

The young defender has gone on to make 55 League One appearances, scoring twice in the process.

The verdict

It is sensible that Bristol City are no longer going to try their luck with Guinness-Walker.

He is certainly a talent and has been operating in the first-team at Wimbledon since he was a teenager. Guinness-Walker has gained invaluable experience over the past couple of seasons and a Championship move seems the next logical step.

However, from his perspective, there is no point in moving to a club where he is likely to be third-choice. It would be difficult to go straight into a second-tier club at this point, but if he is to move to the higher division, then it should be to a side where he would be pushing for game time.

Whether Huddersfield and Middlesbrough could offer that remains to be seen.

25 quiz questions about Bristol City and Nigel Pearson as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who do Bristol City host on the opening game of the Championship season? Blackburn Blackpool Birmingham Bournemouth