Highlights Aaron Mooy's loan signing was one of the most worthwhile signings in Huddersfield Town's history, as he played a central role in their promotion-winning campaign.

Mooy showcased exceptional passing ability, vision, and work rate, contributing significantly both offensively and defensively.

His impact continued in the Premier League, helping Huddersfield stay up with consistent performances and setting the tone for their season. Mooy provided quality and gave the fans two satisfying seasons.

Huddersfield Town had an inspired 2016/17 campaign as they won promotion to the Premier League for the first time, and the loan signing of Aaron Mooy was a catalyst for such a wonderful season.

He joined from Manchester City on loan straight after he made the move to the English club. It was a deal which was one of the most worthwhile signings in the club's history.

How influential was Aaron Mooy for Huddersfield Town?

The Australian midfielder had joined City from their sister club in Melbourne, who are part of the City Football Group, but he didn’t stay for the season and Huddersfield were the beneficiary as he looked for game time.

Mooy was a central figure in the Terriers' midfield in the 2016/17 season, as he played 51 games in all competitions scoring four goals whilst getting 10 assists.

He showcased his exceptional passing ability, vision, and work rate on almost every occasion he stepped on the pitch.

The then 26-year-old contributed significantly not just in terms of creating chances and controlling the tempo of the game but also defensively, displaying strong tackling and interceptions.

What you would call an all-rounder, a perfect all-rounder for the Championship at that.

His stats for that tremendous season under David Wagner backed that up, as he made seven big chances, he made over two tackles per game in the middle of the park, as well as making 2.1 key passes per 90.

The fact he was voted as their Player of the Season by the fans highlights just how much of an impact he had, and it didn’t stop there, as he went on to be one of the four heroes who scored a penalty in the shootout win in the play-off final.

His performances during that season was so good for him and the club that he joined them permanently the following summer, meaning he would be a key part of the Huddersfield squad in the Premier League for the first time ever.

Did Mooy's impact continue in the Premier League?

Huddersfield were viewed as serious favourites to go straight back down to the Championship, but their 2017/18 season was one of the most memorable ones in their history.

Wagner's side managed to stay up with two dramatic draws against Manchester City and Chelsea in the 36th and 37th games of the campaign.

One of the reasons they still had a chance of staying up was because of the sheer consistency from Mooy throughout the 36 league games he played.

He got the season off to a brilliant start for them with an assist in the first league game, which was a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, and then he provided even more quality in the next game with a curling strike that was enough to get the three points against Newcastle.

Aaron Mooy stats at Huddersfield Town Division/Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 49 4 7 FA Cup 3 - 3 League Cup 3 - 1 Premier League 65 7 4

Mooy set the tone for Huddersfield's season and he gave them a strong base to build off going into the unknown of the Premier League. His impact was immeasurable for both years and supporters could probably argue for days about which was one was most important.

But the most important thing is he gave them two of the most stupendously satisfying seasons they will ever have the pleasure of viewing.