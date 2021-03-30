Huddersfield Town and Kayden Jackson: Will they renew interest? Is a summer move likely?

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson’s future has been the subject of much debate for most of the season so far, with the frontman having been heavily linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Previous Ipswich boss Paul Lambert had accused Jackson of letting the club down this campaign, with the player having been tipped to leave for the Terriers in the January window, however a move was not forthcoming.

It has been a turbulent season for the former Barnsley man at Portman Road and as a result he has found himself out of favour for much of the campaign and has only only scored once for the League One side.

Here, we take a look at the latest on the player’s situation as we move closer to the end of his contract with Ipswich.

What do we know so far?

As mentioned earlier in the article, it has been well documented that Jackson was strongly linked with a move to Huddersfield a few months ago, which at the time appeared to be a strong possibility due to Lambert being in charge of Ipswich at the time.

Now that Paul Cook has taken charge, the player has seemingly been given a fresh chance to prove himself at the club that he has called home for the best part of almost four years.

It has been confirmed back in February that there was interest in Jackson himself, with Ipswich’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill commenting:

“There was interest in Kayden later on in the window, but it wasn’t something that club felt was really of interest going forward.

“We just didn’t feel it was the right deal for the club at the moment. Like I said, I’m not going to go into specifics about the deal or who it was but in that particular case it was not something that was a good deal for the football club.”

However Lambert also claimed that no bid had been received for the player, which suggests that the Terriers declined to make an offer for the 27-year-old.

Is it likely to happen?

It is now a matter of time as we wait to see what the future holds for Jackson in East Anglia, as his contract continues to tick down towards it’s expiry.

The club are said to hold an option to extend his contract by another 12 months, however that decision is unlikely to be made until the season is finished and Cook has had a chance to have a good look at him in action.

Meanwhile a move to Huddersfield could well be off the table after they recently brought in former Everton striker Oumar Niasse on a free transfer, with the experienced frontman adding to the signing of Yaya Sanogo who arrived in February to supplement the frontline.

In the meantime, Jackson has stated in a recent interview that he is looking to give his best for the club under Cook after being brought back in from out of the cold and as a result he could well earn fresh terms if his form improves.