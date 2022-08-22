Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town come to transfer agreement

Ipswich Town have come to an agreement with Huddersfield Town for the sale of Tyreece Simpson, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

A fee of £500,000 has been negotiated between the two clubs over the potential move for the forward.

Simpson has only 12 months remaining on his contract with the Terriers, with the 20-year old seeking a move away from the League One side.

The deal could reach seven-figures if add-ons are met, and a healthy sell-on clause has also been included in the agreement.

Huddersfield have seemingly won the race to sign the striker despite interest from Championship rivals such as Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Hull City and the recently relegated duo of Barnsley and Peterborough United.

Simpson previously handed in a transfer request earlier this summer in order to force a move away from Portman Road.

But with a little under two weeks remaining in the transfer window, a move is only now set to materialise.

The youngster spent the first half of last season on loan with Swindon Town, where he scored nine league goals from 25 appearances.

He has yet to feature in Kieran McKenna’s side since making his return to his parent club with the two parties in deadlock in contract discussions, leading to a likely exit to the John Smith Stadium.

The Verdict

This could be a really solid signing for Huddersfield given Simpson has a lot of long-term potential.

He is still quite young but his performances for Swindon last season showed the talent he possesses.

While it is unlikely that he will go straight into Danny Schofield’s starting lineup, he could yet have a role to play in the first team squad this campaign.

But a loan move to League One could be on the cards, especially given the interest in the player already expressed by the likes of Barnsley and Peterborough, as the forward seeks playing time in order to gain experience at senior level.