Huddersfield Town and Hull City will likely be busy in the January transfer window for very different reasons.

The Terriers will head into the transfer window looking to improve their squad as they try to stay above that dotted line, as QPR and Sheffield Wednesday’s turn of form has seen the gap shortened.

While Hull will be hoping they are firmly in the play-off race and can add one or two players to improve their chances of remaining there at the end of the campaign.

It is unclear what both clubs would like to do in January, but both have been linked with the same player in recent weeks.

It was reported by The Sun, that both are interested in signing Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt in January.

Ipswich Town had an interest in the player during the summer transfer window, with Leeds rejecting an offer from the club. Now, with the latest transfer news emerging from Ipswich, it could mean Huddersfield and Hull have a clear run at Gelhardt.

Ipswich Town eye Jay Stansfield

It came to light last weekend by journalist Alan Nixon, that Ipswich’s hierarchy are set to give manager Kieran McKenna significant funds for the upcoming January transfer window.

It states that the Tractor Boys are going to back their manager, so he can go into the market and sign a striker.

It is believed that he has £3 million to spend and it has now been reported, that Ipswich have enquired about Fulham and current Birmingham City loanee Jay Stansfield.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but it seems Ipswich have him down as one of their potential options for their forward line. Stansfield is contracted at Fulham until the summer of 2027, and it is unclear at this stage if they would be interested in selling.

However, this news will come as a delight to Huddersfield and Hull, as they will know they have a better chance of landing Gelhardt in the summer.

Ipswich Town development gives Huddersfield Town and Hull City Joe Gelhardt boost

Huddersfield and Hull will have been wary when it came to showing interest in Gelhardt, as they will now know that if Ipswich were serious about the player, their chances of signing him would have been slim.

However, with it being reported that the Tractor Boys have £3 million to spend this January and have Stansfield as one of their options, it seems their interest in Gelhardt may have died away.

This is a major boost to both the Terriers and the Tigers, as it seems the duo are keen to add to their forward line. Huddersfield know this is an area of weakness, as they have only scored 21 league goals so far.

Hull have just brought veteran Bill Sharp to the club, but that may still not stop them from adding Gelhardt to their ranks as they bid to keep up with the play-off chase.

Gelhardt seems to be a very much wanted man, as he’s got 43 Championship appearances to his name. The forward has four goals and three assists to his name in those appearances, with him having an xG of 5.8 and an xAG of 2.1, as per Fbref.com.

Joe Gelhardt's stats per division (As it stands December 21st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 43 4 3 Premier League 35 2 6 Premier League 2 27 18 4

The 21-year-old is averaging 0.20 goals per 90 minutes in the league, while an assist comes in at 0.15 per 90 minutes. Gelhardt has so far managed 55 shots in total in the division, with 17 of them being on target, meaning he has an accuracy of 30.9%, as per Fbref.com.

Gelhardt is still very raw, and if one of these sides were to sign him, then they wouldn’t be getting a finished product, but both managers will believe they can get the best out of the player, as he struggles for regular game time at Leeds.

However, the pair could have another stumbling block on their hands, as according to Phil Hay at The Athletic, Leeds are keen to keep hold of the striker beyond the January transfer window. Both sides will be keen to change that mindset of Leeds, as they look to bolster their attacking options.