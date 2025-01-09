Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Luton Town striker Joe Taylor on a permanent basis.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Huddersfield are closing in on the signing of their long-term target Taylor, having initially tried to bring him to the John Smith's Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The Terriers were not the only club interested in Taylor in the summer, with Watford also said to have been keen, but he remained at Luton, with then-manager Rob Edwards stating that the striker would be an "asset" for his side.

However, Taylor has made just 13 appearances for the Hatters this season, with all of those coming from the bench, and despite the fact that the club are currently without a manager following Edwards' departure by mutual consent on Thursday, it seems they are prepared to sanction the 22-year-old's exit.

The imminent signing of Taylor will be a big boost for Huddersfield, who currently sit fourth in the League One table, just four points behind second-placed Wycombe Wanderers following a remarkable 15-game unbeaten run.

League One table (as it stands 9th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 23 24 53 2 Wycombe Wanderers 25 23 51 3 Wrexham 25 19 51 4 Huddersfield Town 24 18 47 5 Barnsley 25 6 42 6 Reading 24 6 41 7 Stockport County 25 10 38 8 Leyton Orient 24 10 37

Huddersfield Town agree Joe Taylor deal with Luton Town

Football Insider report how Huddersfield have agreed a deal to take Taylor from Luton, where he has been on the fringes under now-departed boss, Rob Edwards, in 2024/25.

While Taylor has struggled for game time at Luton, he certainly made a big impact during his loan spells in the EFL last season.

Taylor spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two side Colchester United, where he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances before being recalled by the Hatters in January.

The striker was then sent out on loan to League One with Lincoln City, and he netted 10 goals and registered three assists in 19 games as Michael Skubala's side missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Given his prolific record in the third tier, it is easy to see why Taylor was one of Huddersfield's main targets following their relegation from the Championship, and after a deal failed to materialise in the summer, it looks as though they are now finally set to land their man.

Terriers head coach Michael Duff made it clear earlier this month that he was keen to strengthen his squad after striker Danny Ward was ruled out for the season with a knee injury, and should Taylor complete his move to the John Smith's Stadium, he will become the club's second signing of the January window after the arrival of defender Ruben Roosken from Heracles Almelo.

Taylor is not the only striker on Town's radar, and as FLW exclusively revealed this week, they are also plotting a shock move for Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 28 games for the Trotters this season.

Related Bolton Wanderers urged to make Dion Charles "cash in" call as Huddersfield Town circle Dion Charles could be set for a move to Huddersfield Town, and FLW's Bolton fan pundit says it is the right thing to do despite striker concern.

Joe Taylor signing could be the difference for Huddersfield Town in promotion race

After their 1-0 win at Wycombe on Tuesday night, Huddersfield are closing in on the automatic promotion places, but the lack of a prolific striker has been a problem for Michael Duff's side this season.

Bojan Radulovic, Josh Koroma, Rhys Healey and Freddie Ladapo have all struggled to deliver consistently this campaign, but the signing of Taylor, who starred in League One with Lincoln last season, could be a game-changer for the Terriers in their pursuit of a top two spot.

Taylor is a player who looks set to have a bright future in the game, so he will not only be able to make an immediate impact for Town, but he could prove to be a shrewd long-term investment for the club.