Huddersfield Town agree fee for Ipswich Town man

Huddersfield Town have agreed to sign Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, as per a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The report states that a fee has been confirmed between the two clubs, however, financial terms between the Terriers and the individual himself is yet to be agreed upon.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two, netting nine goals and providing three assists in 25 appearances in the league.

With Huddersfield certainly in pole position, Romano’s tweet has confirmed that two other clubs are waiting to see what the final outcome is of the Terriers’ pursuit of Simpson.

Luton Town had been credited with an interest in the young striker earlier in the window, however, they have since bolstered their attacking options, both for the here and now, and for the future.

The verdict

Simpson certainly impressed in League Two last season as a teenager and it would be no surprise if a fourth-tier loan move would be sanctioned if Huddersfield do manage to tie up this deal.

A powerful, energetic forward, Simpson displayed a knack for scoring goals during his time with Swindon, with the forward thriving off some excellent service.

After playing very limited minutes since returning to Ipswich after his Swindon stint, Simpson needs game time to continue his progression.

The arrival of Simpson would be with the future in mind and would be an excellent pick-up for the Terriers.