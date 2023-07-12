With Neil Warnock's presence in the dugout confirmed for another year, Huddersfield Town are now laying the brickwork to ensure that they reside above the daunting dogfight of the Championship relegation zone next time around.

Indeed, were it not for the last-grasp introduction of Warnock, who masterminded a blitzing yet wholly unlikely late-season run, then the Terriers would undoubtedly be gearing up for a campaign in the third tier, having appeared doomed prior to the veteran's arrival.

That said, the summer transfer window is of paramount importance if they are to push higher next term, with additional acquisitions required and, most likely, a fair few outgoings par of the course too, in order to generate crucial funds for subsequent reinvestment.

And it is the latter that is currently being conducted, with midfielder Etienne Camara nearing a switch to Udinese, according to GOAL in France.

Etienne Camara latest

The report states that Camara, who recently impressed for France at the U20 World Cup in Argentina, is set to join the Italian side on a five-year contract for a believed fee of €2 million (£1.705m).

There are also bonuses included in the deal, as you would naturally expect for a transfer involving a player of Camara's age, although it has not yet been disclosed just what these will entail.

Udinese are said to have fought off competition from several Italian and German clubs, including Frankfurt, to land the 20-year-old's signature in a move that appears very much a long-term, future-proofing investment.

The impending transfer comes after a reported contractual stand-off between Huddersfield and Camara, who had refused the opportunity of refreshing his terms in West Yorkshire with a year left on the current deal.

Are Huddersfield Town right to sell Etienne Camara?

All things considered, this one appears sensible business by Warnock and the club chiefs.

Warnock is known to be a manager that places a principal emphasis on his players being optimally dedicated and willing to run through brick walls for him, and it does not seem like Camara is truly committed to remaining at Huddersfield.

Perhaps, the Town boss even identified this much earlier by placing the Frenchman on the periphery, as he only played three times after Warnock took the helm in February and not once since March.

Camara did display plenty of promise during the first half of the campaign, not least through an outstanding showing against Cardiff City in September, and there is evidently an exciting prospect there, but if he is not in Warnock's plans then selling him looks the smartest decision.

The fee that Huddersfield look poised to receive shows that the club have done well in negotiations too, given how minimal an impact Camara has played in the last few months and it will be interesting to see if and how they reinvest that money.