Huddersfield Town agree deal to sell 23-y/o forward

Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sell attacker Ramadan Sobhi to Egyptian side Pyramids FC, according to Football Insider.

Sobhi is just 23-years-old, although it looks as though his time in England is coming to an end, as the Terriers have accepted an offer from title chasers Pyramids.

The winger has spent the last 18 months out on loan and featured just four times for Huddersfield during their time in the Premier League.

Sobhi first came to England back in 2016 when he joined Stoke City. He played 46 for the Potters over a two-year spell but failed to cement a place in the starting XI.

During his recent spells at Al-Ahly, he has become an important player, although he will now join their rivals Pyramids, as he looks to stay in Egypt for his long-term future.

The Verdict

Sobhi never quite made it in England and despite showcasing glimpses of his talent on numerous occasions, he just couldn’t quite get a decent run in the starting XI for any of the sides he played for.

The winger will hope that he can continue to find form out in Egypt, and because of his age there still might be a chance further down the line for the player to come back and play in Europe.

Huddersfield won’t see it as a loss, but they will earn a cash injection which could be much needed with funds around the Yorkshire club understandably tight at the current moment.