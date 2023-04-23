Huddersfield Town are admirers of Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt, according to Alan Nixon.

The 41-year-old is currently thriving in League One with the Trotters, winning the Papa Johns Trophy this year and are also on course to finish in the play-off zone as things stand, something that would be a mighty achievement for the club considering where they were a few years ago.

Evatt has been integral in guiding the club back up the football pyramid following their fall into administration, with the ex-Blackpool defender guiding them to promotion from League Two and allowing the club to thrive in the third tier too.

With Bolton now set for a much brighter future and Evatt having a decent amount of success on his CV during the early stages of his managerial career, he could now be set for a switch to the Championship.

Michael Duff

However, he isn't the only man being taken under consideration by future Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle, with Barnsley's Duff also reported to be a "top target" for the Terriers.

Both managers have done an excellent job with their respective sides this term, with the Tykes' boss doing extremely well to get his team back on the right path following their relegation from the second tier at the end of last term.

The South Yorkshire outfit hadn't been successful under Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi last season - but they have seemingly made the right appointment for the long term now.

Whether he remains at Oakwell for much longer remains to be seen though - because the Tykes could still be in the third tier next term and Huddersfield are now in a good position to stay up following Reading's loss at Coventry City yesterday - making the move to the John Smith's Stadium potentially tempting.

These are two good candidates and although both haven't managed in the second tier before, both have shown enough to suggest that they can make the step up.

Both of their managerial careers have been impressive, with Evatt not only experiencing success at Bolton. He also made a major impact at Barrow and guided them into the EFL, with the impact of his reign still clear to see at the League Two side who are thriving.

The ex-defender is clearly a born winner too, not only guiding Barrow to promotion but taking Bolton to the third tier and winning the Papa Johns Trophy this season.

If the Trotters secure a return to the second tier at the end of this term, it may be hard for the Terriers to lure him away from his current club.

It may also be difficult for Huddersfield to secure him because his compensation fee is high. Duff will also cost the West Yorkshire outfit a considerable amount of money though if they want to pursue Barnsley's boss.