Huddersfield Town ace edges closer towards exit, talks with club underway

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie is in talks over a potential permanent transfer to Saint-Etienne, according to Football Insider.

Mounie was an important player for Huddersfield last season, scoring eight goals in 26 league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

The Benin international has scored 19 goals in 95 games for Huddersfield since becoming their club-record signing in 2017, arriving from Montpellier for around £11.4million.

Mounie is now entering the final year of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, though, and an exit from the club this summer looks increasingly likely.

Huddersfield will not want to keep hold of the player and risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, and instead, selling him to receive a fee this summer is likely.

According to Football Insider, Mounie is now in talks over a potential move back to France, with Saint-Etienne interested in signing the striker.

Town will also be hoping to keep hold of Karlan Grant who is attracting interest from West Brom, but they have also bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Danny Ward this summer.

The Verdict

It definitely makes sense for Huddersfield to cash in on Mounie this summer, rather than lose him for nothing this summer.

It’s a shame how the club have left his contract situation get to this stage, but it now makes sense to receive some kind of fee for him to help them find a replacement.

He has been a good player for Town and scored eight goals last season, and they will be keen to replace his goal threat for sure.