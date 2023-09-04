It was a frustrating summer transfer window for Neil Warnock and Huddersfield Town supporters, who would have hoped that the club could push on after eventually securing their safety under the veteran's guidance at the end of last season.

However throughout the summer, only four incomings were made, and a mass exodus of players happened simultaneously, leaving Warnock increasingly frustrated at the current situation of the club, having missed out on multiple targets as a result of budget constraints.

He can only add to his squad, which lacks depth in certain areas of the pitch, via the free agent market now, so FLW looks at six players still without a club who would be a realistic fit to join the Terriers.

Lyle Taylor

The experienced striker would definitely be an astute addition as a free transfer, having recently departed from Nottingham Forest after a season without any game time at the City Ground.

Apart from Danny Ward, Huddersfield lack any other centre-forward options, following the loan departure of Jordan Rhodes.

Taylor is someone who would be an ideal fit in this gaping hole. He has also scored 25 goals in the second tier in his career so far, and Warnock is a manager more than capable of getting the best out of him.

Tariqe Fosu

Town also need further depth in wide areas, and the addition of Fosu following his departure from Brentford would be a good pick-up for Warnock.

Whilst maybe not having the numbers in terms of end product to back this up, the winger does provide more Championship experience following his spells at Brentford, Stoke and Rotherham, something Town need if they are to remain in the second tier.

Junior Hoilett

One player who has already been linked with Huddersfield is next up, with a reunion with his former boss potentially in the pipeline for Junior Hoilett.

It was revealed to FLW that Hoilett was training with the Terriers with a view to a potential contract being offered, and it would be an ideal signing.

As previously mentioned, depth on the wing is lacking at Town, and having previously worked under Warnock, the experienced Canadian wouldn't need as much time to acclimatise to his way of working, especially in the club's current predicament.

Sam Clucas

The one-time promotion winner at this level with Hull City finds himself a free agent for the first time, having left Stoke City in the summer.

On his day, there is no doubt that Sam Clucas has shown moments of brilliance, but has found his game time drop significantly over the past three seasons at the Bet365 Stadium.

Out of all the central midfielders that could be a realistic free-agent target, Clucas is one of the best that Huddersfield may be able to entice.

Luke Freeman

Another player capable of adding midfield quality is next in the form of Luke Freeman, following his release from Premier League team Luton Town.

Freeman featured 26 times in Luton's promotion-winning campaign, but was released after just one season.

Best known for his time at QPR at this level, where he would score 15 times in 112 appearances, the 31-year-old has found regular football hard to come by since leaving West London, but he would definitely be an astute signing if Warnock was to target him in the free agent market.

George Cox

The former Brighton left-back rounds off this list, having already been targeted by fellow Championship club Hull City in the summer.

The 25-year-old impressed in friendlies against Grimsby Town and Barnsley for Liam Rosenior's side, but wasn't offered a contract in East Yorkshire.

Cox would more than provide adequate competition for Josh Ruffels in Town's left-back spot.