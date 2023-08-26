Highlights Huddersfield Town needs to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes, to improve their chances in the Championship.

Potential signings include Gavin Kilkenny, Jay Rodriguez, Kieffer Moore, Dane Scarlett, and Isaac Hayden.

These players have fallen out of favor at their current clubs and could provide fresh legs and quality to Huddersfield's team.

Huddersfield Town have not had a great start to the new Championship season.

The Terriers have suffered two defeats from three games, drawing the third against Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock earned a lot of plaudits for helping keep the club in the division in the previous campaign, having only taken over in February.

But the veteran coach now has the task of maintaining the team’s status in the Championship again this year.

There are still just a few days remaining in the transfer window for the Yorkshire club to find any remaining improvements to their first team squad and it's been a quite summer so far.

The window closes on Friday at 11pm, meaning time is running out for completing any final deals.

Here we look at five Premier League fringe players that the Terriers could look to sign in the dying embers of the window…

Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny is reportedly a transfer target for Birmingham City and Reading, with both clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

But Huddersfield Town could also use fresh legs in that area, which could lead them towards the race for Kilkenny.

The 23-year-old has struggled of late, only making four appearances in the league for Stoke City last season before being recalled and sent to League One side Charlton Athletic.

But he is still someone that possesses a lot of potential and could get back to his best if brought into the right environment.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League.

The experienced forward wasn’t even included on the bench for the Clarets’ opening league fixture, indicating game time will be extremely limited in the top flight this year.

Rodriguez could take the step back down to the Championship to gain greater playing time.

Huddersfield could use someone of his quality in attack, if they can figure out a way to make this deal work for all parties.

Kieffer Moore

Moore is another quality Championship striker that has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

The Welshman once bagged 20 goals in a single season in the second division, proving he can consistently score at this level.

But he has found himself as a bench option under the Cherries, and he is set to fall even further down the pecking order under Andoni Iraola.

Huddersfield could offer him a pathway back to regular football, given the team’s need to bolster their attacking options.

Dane Scarlett

The 19-year-old could be a smart left-field option to improve the team’s attacking options.

Scarlett spent last season out on loan with Portsmouth in League One and could attempt the leap into Championship action now that he has some first team experience under his belt.

He contributed just four goals and one assist for Pompey, but it could still be worth taking a risk on the youngster as players can suddenly click at that age and improve a great deal over a short period of time.

At the right environment, like working under the experienced coach in Warnock, he could become a very capable Championship attacking option.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden has fallen out of favour at Newcastle United following his return from a loan spell at Norwich City last season.

Hayden has been linked with an exit from St. James’ Park, and perhaps Huddersfield should consider making a move for the midfielder.

The Yorkshire club is in need of extra strength in depth in that area, and Hayden would bring some much-required quality to Warnock’s side.