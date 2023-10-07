Highlights Huddersfield Town's new manager, Darren Moore, will have to work with the existing squad until January, when he may make changes to strengthen the team.

Huddersfield Town are now a few games into their new era under manager Darren Moore.

The Terriers claimed two well-deserved points in Moore’s first two games, but their unbeaten run soon ended when they faced Birmingham City, who claimed a convincing win.

Of course, Moore has come in and taken charge of a squad that has been shaped by the previous manager.

So, the 49-year-old will have to work with these set of players until January at the very earliest.

Huddersfield will be hopeful they can solidate themselves in the Championship this season, and Moore may want to make changes when January comes to make sure that happens.

So, here at Football League World, we have looked at five players who should already be on the club’s January transfer radar…

Tom Holmes

Holmes is currently on the books at Reading FC, and it is expected that he will leave the League One side in January after falling out of favour for whatever reason.

The defender is likely going to be one player that the Royals look to cash in on, and he should be someone the Terriers are looking at.

That is because he has shown in the Championship previously that he is very comfortable at the level and, at his age, is someone who can still develop and get better.

Huddersfield needs to look at strengthening their defensive options, and given his situation at Reading, Holmes should be looked at.

Callum Styles

It came as a surprise to most people to see Callum Styles stay at Barnsley beyond the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has performed very well in the second tier in the last few seasons, and given he was on loan at Millwall last season, it was expected he would depart once again, but this time on a permanent basis.

However, that didn’t happen, and the midfielder is performing well for the Tykes. But with January around the corner, Huddersfield should be looking at Styles as someone they could bring in and add to their midfield.

Moore will want to add some more goals and creativity to his midfield, and Styles could be the perfect fit.

Dion Charles

Charles’ performances for Bolton Wanderers will not go unnoticed, and he is expected to be a wanted man in the January transfer window, as he was in the summer.

Moore could well be looking to add to all departments in January, and of course it will depend on what funds are available, but Charles should be one of the names at the top of the list for a possible striker arriving.

The forward is yet to play in the second tier, but given how he has done for Accrington Stanley and now Bolton, it seems only a matter of time before he makes the step-up.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Another addition to the forward line could be Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and January may be an opportunity for the League One side to get a bit of cash for the forward before possibly leaving on a free transfer.

Clarke-Harris has proven his goalscoring ability in both the Championship and League One, and wherever the Terriers are come January, Clarke-Harris could add a real killer instinct for this Huddersfield team and keep them in the division for another season.

Joe Hugill

The final player that Huddersfield could possibly be looking at is Manchester United young forward Joe Hugill.

This could well be a cheaper option for the club to improve their forward line, as Hugill will only leave Man United on a loan deal.

The 19-year-old has been prolific for Man United’s under-23 team for a while now, and it seems the next stage of his development would see him be sent out on loan.

It is unclear if that would happen in January, but if Moore is keen to add to his forward line and is strapped for cash, a deal for Hugill may just suit everyone involved and could add a new dynamic to this team.