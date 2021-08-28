Huddersfield Town 4-0 Reading FC: FLW report as Thomas stars in emphatic win

Huddersfield Town recorded a third consecutive Championship victory this afternoon, dispatching Reading FC 4-0 with a convincing performance.

Lewis O’Brien’s goal opened the scoring late in the first-half, with Matty Pearson, Danny Ward and Sorba Thomas, who also added two assists, blowing Reading away after the break.

Whilst the Town fans revelled in a third consecutive victory and an embryonic place in the top-six, the story at Reading is much bleaker as the pressure builds on Veljko Paunovic.

Three wins on the spin for #htafc, three defeats on the spin for #ReadingFC. Two sides heading in very different directions on today's evidence. Report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/6CLVWwVtXq — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) August 28, 2021

Huddersfield fans were in fine voice from the first whistle; recharged after a couple of positive results for Carlos Corberan.

Josh Koroma had Town’s first shooting opportunity, which he trickled straight at Rafael. The forward backed that up with more positive play and another effort on the Reading goal.

Liam Moore dug out a Danel Sinani corner on seven minutes as Huddersfield fed off the atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium in the opening exchanges, which was buoyed by John Swift’s wild attempt shortly afterwards.

Junior Hoilett was the next Reading player to miss the target, curling wide after the Royals countered following loose play from O’Brien.

O’Brien redeemed himself shortly after, keeping a lost cause alive and teeing up Koroma, whose shot was bravely blocked by Michael Morrison.

Sinani and Thomas were sharing set-piece duty for Huddersfield and, after Andy Yiadom brought down the latter, the Norwich City loanee wrapped a free-kick onto Rafael’s woodwork.

Paunovic’s main threat was coming through Hoilett, who forced Lee Nicholls into a routine save shortly before the half-hour.

Hoilett, though, was failing to track Thomas on the right, leaving Yiadom isolated. A cross from the former Boreham Wood man was met by Ward, but directed harmlessly over.

That was a warning for Reading and the visiting side failed to learn their lesson.

Thomas isolated Yiadom once more, breezed past him out wide, crossing for O’Brien to finish unmarked in the penalty area.

Morrison’s block denied another Koroma shot, as Huddersfield searched for a second breakthrough in as many minutes heading into the break.

Rafael rescued Reading shortly after half-time after Sinani raced onto Levi Colwill’s through ball.

Huddersfield’s start to the second period had been a positive one and they doubled their lead before long when Thomas’ teasing free-kick was prodded in by Pearson.

Tom Dele-Bashiru almost responded for the Royals. The winger turned Tom Holmes’ cross the wrong side of the post, though.

That chance appeared to wake Huddersfield up and within the space of three minutes, they’d completely taken the game away from their visitors.

Thomas’ performance got the goal it deserved on 66 minutes as he turned Moore inside out and finished across Rafael. Shortly after, Koroma picked out Ward, who skipped around the Reading goalkeeper and had the simplest of tap-ins.

Koroma saw Yiadom deny him a goal, with Huddersfield’s attack thirsty and looking to cash-in against a disjointed Reading defence.

Morrison missed out on a consolation for Reading heading into the final 10 minutes, getting his feet tangled after a free-kick fell his way.

That was about as close as Reading came to making the scoreline more respectable on a comfortable afternoon for the home side, who have the Huddersfield support full of belief once more.

Two sides, then, heading in very different directions.

FT: Huddersfield Town 4-0 Reading FC.