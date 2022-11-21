Huddersfield Town: 3 things that will be playing on Mark Fotheringham’s mind over the World Cup break

It’s been a difficult start to life as Huddersfield Town manager for Mark Fotheringham, as the Terriers sit bottom of the Championship table.

The 38-year-old was appointed the new Huddersfield manager at the end of September after Danny Schofield was dismissed after a poor start to the campaign.

Fotheringham has overseen 11 games in charge of the Terriers, winning just three of them. In his short time at St. John Smith’s Stadium, there has been a slight improvement in performances, but not enough to see his side get out of the relegation zone or move off the foot of the table.

Huddersfield went into this four-week break on the back of a 0-0 draw against Swansea City, a point that sees them four points adrift of 21st-place West Brom.

This month off now gives Fotheringham a chance to assess the club, probably, and that said, here are three things that could be on Mark Fotheringham’s mind over the World Cup break…

January transfer window

Fotheringham has come into this side a month after the summer transfer window shut, and despite the Terries bringing in numerous players over the summer, the 38-year-old will surely be looking at adding to the squad.

As Huddersfield battles relegation, Fotheringham may see the January transfer window as an opportunity to bring in some more quality and possibly players he knows.

Every new manager always wants to stamp his own authority on the team, and January brings the first chance at doing just that. It’s unsure what type of players Fotheringham will be looking at, but this transfer window is an opportunity to try and help them get out of the current situation they find themselves in.

Injured players chance to return to full fitness

Fotheringham confirmed after their 0-0 draw with Swansea that up to 10 players went into that game either ill or injured.

Defender Will Boyle suffered illness in the clash, while striker Danny Ward played the game with a badly swollen ankle and was being assessed a week after the match.

As well as these two, Tino Anjorin hasn’t played for Huddersfield since September, making him unavailable for the whole of Fotheringham’s reign so far. However, this four-week break now means he is expected to return when Huddersfield next plays.

Jonathan Hogg, the Terriers captain, has been out with a calf injury since the beginning of September, but the midfielder is expected to return the next time Huddersfield play, according to Fotheringham.

Other players like Etienne Camara, Pat Jones, and Tyreece Simpson are also expected to return to the Huddersfield team once the Championship returns in December.

Preparations for Sheffield United clash

Fotheringham will be preparing for his side’s clash with the Blades in the coming weeks by taking a look at the club’s games so far this season.

Sheffield United are sitting in second place in the Championship going into this World Cup break, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side starting strong in the first 21 games of the season.

The Blades have scored the second-most goals in the Championship this season, trailing only leaders Burnley. As a result, Fotheringham will be aware that his team must be well prepared and well drilled at the back if they are to prevent United from adding to their 35 totals so far.