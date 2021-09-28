Huddersfield Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers: FLW report as Danny Ward double secures timely win

Huddersfield Town got back to winning ways in the Championship this evening, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2 thanks to Danny Ward’s brace.

Alex Vallejo fired Huddersfield into a first-half lead and Ben Brereton Diaz equalised twice for Rovers on a thrilling evening.

However, the night belonged to Ward, who scored his second and third goals of the season to keep the Yorkshire side in touching distance of the Championship play-off places

Quiet night at the office. Danny Ward's second-half brace enough to get #htafc back to winning ways in the Championship. Early season positivity still lingering. Good game. FT: 3-2. Report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/5X5kLQJGfk — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) September 28, 2021

Sorba Thomas’ call-up into the Wales squad for the upcoming international break looked to have provided him with the perfect lift. Returning to a slightly deeper position, his desire to get forwards created chances for Ward and Danel Sinani.

Neither were on target to test Thomas Kaminski, yet it was a positive opening couple of minutes for Carlos Corberan; his side were pressing well out of possession and breaking lines cleverly to cause issues out wide.

There were occasions where Huddersfield turned possession over easily, though. Sam Gallagher off target with a header after a cheap concession.

Huddersfield were looking threatening when they managed to get it together in the final third. Harry Toffolo’s persistence was almost rewarded on 17 minutes when Ryan Nyambe stumbled. However, Lewis O’Brien’s shot rattled Kaminski’s woodwork following his lay-off.

Thomas was lively for Town on the right and creating a lot of attacking opportunities for himself. Harry Pickering, meanwhile, was testing his defensive awareness, bombing on from left-back.

Pickering was involved high on the left as the game ticked past the half-hour mark, picking out Brereton Diaz, whose shot from distance was off target.

Moments later, the Chile international returned the favour, stretching Huddersfield and cutting inside for Pickering. Like his teammate, though, he failed to test Lee Nicholls.

Those openings appeared to spark Huddersfield back into life and, unsurprisingly, it was Thomas doing the damage.

The soon-to-be Welsh international made a mockery of Pickering before laying the ball into Vallejo’s path. The midfielder’s finish was composed and fizzed beyond Kaminski into the bottom corner.

Tyrhys Dolan was denied an equaliser seconds later as Tom Lees blocked, before Pickering thumped a volley wide.

Tony Mowbray will have been pleased to see Brereton Diaz’s influence on the game growing and, after finding space in the Huddersfield penalty area, he directed a header straight at Nicholls following good work from John Buckley.

Apart from Toffolo attempting the impossible from distance, that was that for first-half chances; the mood around the John Smith’s Stadium lifted after bettering one of the division’s in-form sides for 45 minutes.

Brereton Diaz’s heavy involvement continued after the break, with Nicholls having to claim a scooped shot from under his crossbar. Sinani responded for Town, though, testing Kaminski low to his right.

However, Brereton Diaz’s goal wasn’t far away.

Positive play from Joe Rothwell saw him drive past Huddersfield defenders and into the penalty area before picking out Brereton Diaz, who buried beyond Nicholls for parity.

As the scent of the Rovers pyro ripped across the turf, Huddersfield responded in expert fashion.

Sinani was determined to make sure possession found its way to Thomas on the right and another assist was on the cards as he crossed for Ward, who directed a header beyond Kaminski’s reach.

What Huddersfield needed from here were cool heads and composed play. What they got was Naby Sarr flying across the penalty area to bring down Brereton Diaz after he exploited space vacated by Corberan’s defence.

Who else but Brereton Diaz to convert and bring the game level once more?

Josh Koroma curled straight at Kaminski and Ward lashed a shot the Belgian’s way as the contest sped beyond 70 minutes.

By now, Kaminski was working overtime in the Blackburn goal, denying Lees twice in the space of a minute: one a superb point-blank save and the other nimble enough to direct a looping header over the crossbar.

The Blackburn goalkeeper, though, could do nothing to deny Ward from close range on 84 minutes. Ollie Turton – on for the impressive Thomas – crossed deep for Toffolo, who directed a header and found Ward free in the six yard box. No mistake from Huddersfield’s preferred No.9 for the evening.

Lewis Travis attempted to dig Blackburn level again in stoppage time and Buckley saw penalty appeals waved away, but Huddersfield held on and put a disappointing run of results to one side.

Three defeats in four was threatening to sour a positive start to the season for Town. Tonight, though, they got that feel-good factor back to send the best part of 15,000 punters home happy.

FT: Huddersfield Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers.