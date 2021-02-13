Huddersfield Town 2-3 Wycombe Wanderers: FLW report as Chairboys comeback stuns Terriers

Wycombe Wanderers picked up just their fourth victory of the season this afternoon, coming from two goals down to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2.

Anis Mehmeti pegged Huddersfield back on the stroke of half-time after goals from Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza had put Carlos Corberan’s side in complete control inside the opening 41 minutes.

However, a Joe Jacobson penalty (63) and Josh Knight (87) completed a stunning turnaround for Gareth Ainsworth’s struggling Chairboys.

The opening 10 minutes underlined the clash of styles that were going to be on show: Huddersfield bossing possession with fluidity in their system and Wycombe compact.

There was a lack of openings early on, with Duane Holmes and Uche Ikpeazu failing to capitalise on the half-chances their respective sides created for them.

Corberan was watching his side hold plenty of possession, but they were failing to create anything substantial in the way of chances. However, that would change on 18 minutes thanks to clever movement and precise passing.

Alex Vallejo was offered time on the left to rake a pass to the far side, where Fraizer Campbell had peeled away on the back post. The striker remained cool to square first time for Bacuna, who had a simple task of heading beyond Ryan Allsop.

Allsop was the busier of the two goalkeepers heading towards the half-hour, with Holmes forcing a strong save from him and Pipa testing his glove work moments later.

A period of sustained Wycombe pressure followed as they looked to impose their physical presence on the game. Ikpeazu had Ryan Schofield beaten after a cross from the right fell his way, but Naby Sarr covered to clear his shot off the line.

However, that little bit more adventure from Wycombe opened up space for Huddersfield to play with.

A clearance found Campbell on the halfway line, with the striker controlling the ball and flicking Pipa into space to run onto the Wycombe defence. The right-back fed Mbenza, who finished well on his left foot to double the lead.

Knight’s deflected shot rebounded off Schofield’s crossbar heading into half-time as Ainsworth’s side probed for a way back into a game that was running away from them.

And, get back into it they did with Mehmeti working a shooting chance onto his left and finishing superbly across Schofield; the Championship’s basement side with a real lifeline.

Despite the setback of conceding that goal, Huddersfield started the second period on the front foot. Pipa curled an effort narrowly wide of Allsop’s far post and Mbenza smashed over the crossbar.

Ainsworth was left irritated by his side’s discipline as they strayed offside from a free-kick, whilst a couple of suspect decisions from the officials irked the management team.

Indecisive goalkeeping from Schofield then left him stranded from a free-kick, but Daryl Horgan could only lift his shot wide as panic set in amongst the Huddersfield defence.

Corberan’s side were finding it tough physically, particularly against Ikpeazu.

As he turned Richard Keogh on 63 minutes, Jonathan Hogg was forced to come across and foul the striker; Keith Stroud with little doubt pointing to the penalty spot.

Jacobson stepped up to smash Wycombe level.

The turnaround was almost complete minutes later, but Schofield was equal to Horgan’s header after Garath McCleary crossed from the right.

By now, McCleary was causing Lewis O’Brien a number of problems on the right, with the winger cutting onto his left foot on 70 minutes and narrowly missing out on Schofield’s top corner.

Knight lifted a shot over the crossbar, with Wycombe looking the most threatening side heading into the final 10 minutes. Schofield bailed Huddersfield out again, denying Anthony Stewart at the far post, but a goal was coming.

That goal came with only three minutes of normal time remaining.

A hopeful ball into the box caused mass confusion in the Huddersfield penalty area and, after a Town player flicked it on, Knight picked up the pieces on the left and buried a shot across Schofield.

So, Ainsworth’s side with a memorable win and showing signs of life at the bottom of the Championship. Huddersfield, though, are winless since December 29th and quickly falling into the division’s fight for survival.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-3 Wycombe Wanderers.