Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2 at the John Smith's Stadium and progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Sammy Silvera, Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree secured progression for Michael Carrick's side, who had trailed to Kian Harratt's early effort.

Neil Warnock also lost left-back Jaheim Headley to a 13th minute red card at a point his side were leading on a bright night in West Yorkshire.

Kyle Hudlin's late header - his first goal for the Terriers - proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the hosts.

Huddersfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Despite eventually progressing, it was a nightmare start for Rav van den Berg on his Boro debut, with the 19-year-old's loose pass on only four minutes exploited by Huddersfield, as Josh Austerfield slipped Harratt into space to open the scoring with a simple finish.

However, the response from Carrick's side was strong and, within 10 minutes of that opening goal, they had a man advantage when Headley bundled Jones over as he raced onto a Hayden Hackney pass to close in on goal, leaving Oliver Langford little option but to show a red card.

Whilst Boro's equaliser didn't come immediately after gaining a man advantage, they eventually found parity when Dan Barlaser's pass was latched onto by Silvera, whose finish was off both posts and too good for Chris Maxwell.

Jonathan Hogg almost turned the ball past Maxwell moments later and Morgan Rogers went close with an effort. However, it was Huddersfield that were pushing for the lead again heading into half-time, with Tom Glover dealing with two Yuta Nakayama strikes and a drive from Brahima Diarra.

Despite Huddersfield heading into half-time positively, Boro turned the screw at the start of the second-half. Rogers pulled a good save from Maxwell and Martin Payero nudged a shot across the face of goal.

Jones, then, turned the game on its head, latching onto another Barlaser pass to squeeze a good finish beyond Maxwell shortly after the hour.

Rogers could've put the tie out of sight heading into the final 10 minutes, but couldn't get a clean connection on Jones' cross after another rampaging run down the right.

That chance came via good work from substitute, Riley McGree, in the build-up, with the Australian saving his striker's blushes a minute later, driving a finish inside Maxwell's near post to secure Boro's passage into the second round of the cup.

Hudlin stepped off the bench and stooped to score with a neat header, yet his efforts weren't enough to force any late, late drama despite a cagey final minute.

Huddersfield Town Player Ratings v Middlesbrough

Huddersfield XI (3-4-1-2): Maxwell 6; Spencer 6, Ayina 7, Nakayama 6 (Mahoney n/a); Jackson 5, Hogg 6 (High 4), Austerfield 6, Headley 3; Diarra 7 (Edmonds-Green 4); Harratt 6 (Hudlin n/a), Rhodes 5 (Jones 5).

Unused subs: Nicholls; Ruffels, Thomas, Koroma.

Goals: Harratt (4mins); Hudlin (90+4mins); Headley sent-off (13mins).

Middlesbrough Player Ratings v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough XI (4-2-3-1): Glover 7; McNair 7, Van den Berg 5, Lenihan 6, Coulson 5; Barlaser 8, Hackney 7 (Howson 5); I Jones 7, Payero 5 (McGree 7), Silvera 7 (Cartwright n/a); Rogers 6 (Crooks n/a).

Unused subs: J Jones; Fry, Nkrumah, Agyemang, Bilongo.

Goals: Silvera (20mins); Jones (63mins); McGree (82mins).

When is the Carabao Cup Second Round Draw?

The second round draw will take place on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports, following Burton Albion's clash with Leicester City.

The ball numbers will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday 9th August.

What was the attendance at Huddersfield v Middlesbrough?

The attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was 8,057, including 2,000+ travelling Middlesbrough supporters.