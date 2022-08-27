Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Brom: FLW report as Baggies battle back for a point

West Brom battled back from two goals down at Huddersfield Town this afternoon, with a Jed Wallace brace securing a 2-2 draw.

Wallace’s goals, which came either side of half-time, are his first in Albion colours and secured a fourth draw in the opening six games of this Championship season.

The point can probably be seen as a reasonable one, too, particularly after Huddersfield raced into a two-goal lead inside half-an-hour.

In fairness to West Brom, they were up against an inspired Tino Anjorin early on, with the Chelsea loanee finally weighing in with goals to match the flashes of talent he’s shown this season.

After a short corner routine on the left, the ball was worked to Anjorin on 11 minutes and a pinpoint shot was fired in from the left-edge of the penalty area.

It took until that moment for Steve Bruce’s side to show anything, with Danny Schofield’s goalkeeper and captain for the day, Lee Nicholls, denying Okay Yokuslu and then Karlan Grant.

Anjorin’s impactful start continued, though, as he caught out Dara O’Shea and finished after a driving run into the penalty area.

However, what this West Brom side possess more than anything is goals and, even at 2-0, the game was not beyond them.

Wallace flicked a cross wide, before finding the back of the net with a close-range finish following superb work on the left by Grady Diangana.

With that momentum behind them, it wasn’t long after half-time that Bruce watched the Baggies restore parity. John Swift was allowed to bring a ball down in the penalty area and tee up Wallace, who sliced a volley beyond Nicholls.

Nicholls kept Town alive with another save from Grant, before Diangana’s volley from a corner somehow found its way wide. Albion’s best chance fell the way of Yokuslu, though, as he headed Darnell Furlong’s cross over despite the freedom of the Huddersfield box.

Those missed chances could’ve been punished, too, with Jordan Rhodes heading a Sorba Thomas cross the wrong side of the post and Josh Ruffels finding the base of the post with a shot.

All that shortly after West Brom were denied a penalty following Will Boyle’s lunging challenge on Grant. A big call overlooked by the officials, leaving Bruce baffled and booked for protesting.

A day when West Brom could’ve had more, then, but also one when they could’ve had less if it wasn’t for Wallace finally finding his goalscoring touch.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Brom.