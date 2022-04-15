Huddersfield Town 2-2 QPR: FLW report as battling R’s frustrate hosts

Huddersfield Town failed to capitalise on a chance to move within two points of the Championship’s automatic promotion places this evening, drawing 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite taking the lead twice at the start of each half, Carlos Corberan’s side were pegged back by a battling QPR performance as they ended a five game losing run.

Luton beating Forest, plus defeats for Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, combined with a stalemate between Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth, opened up a sea of possibilities for Huddersfield heading into this evening kick-off.

The play-offs were starting to feel nailed on following Monday’s win over Luton, whilst backing that up today would have meant that there was the chance of keeping the pressure on Bournemouth ahead of their tricky trip to Coventry in a couple of days.

After the day’s results, the atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium was electric from Leigh Doughty’s first whistle.

Huddersfield allowed them to turn up the decibels just six minutes in as Jonathan Hogg flicked a Danel Sinani corner into a dangerous area, prompting Yoann Barbet to miscue his clearance and find the top corner.

You felt Huddersfield had the game there, as Sorba Thomas went close from the edge of the penalty area, whipping a shot beyond Keiren Westwood’s post.

However, QPR found the spark they’ve been without in recent weeks, growing into the game and equalising through Luke Amos, who was on the end of a flowing move and Sam McCallum’s low cross.

Corberan tweaked his system after that lacklustre end to the first-half and got an instant reward for pushing Harry Toffolo and Ollie Turton into wing-back roles. Turton’s delivery met emphatically by Toffolo to restore the lead.

Again, you felt Town had the game there to win, but within moments of McCallum keeping out a third at one end, Ilias Chair was rattling a loose ball beyond Lee Nicholls for parity.

That’s the type of response QPR have been lacking for weeks now, entering today on the back of five straight defeats and seven in eight fixtures – a run that’s left Mark Warburton’s future up in the air and a play-off pursuit on its backside.

Some resilience at least for the R’s on their travels, as Huddersfield continue the day’s trend by surrendering points many banked on them taking before kick-off and at different periods of this contest.

All to play for still and, probably, a little sigh of relief on the South Coast.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-2 QPR.