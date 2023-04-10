Blackburn Rovers came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side had been staring down the barrel of a second Easter defeat when Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni put Huddersfield in a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes.

However, a second-half comeback, inspired by Joe Rankin-Costello, saw Blackburn take a deserved point off Neil Warnock's side.

How did Huddersfield 2-2 Blackburn unfold?

It was an utterly dominant start from Blackburn in the game, with Rankin-Costello forcing Tomas Vaclik into an important save after good work from Sammie Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan on the left.

However, Warnock's side would take the lead in the game completely against the run of play.

Aynsley Pears could only parry a Tom Lees knockdown skyward from a Huddersfield corner, with Pearson nodding in the rebound for his fourth goal in three appearances.

Five minutes later and Huddersfield had a further hold on the game. Joe Hungbo got the better of Harry Pickering in a pair of duels, crossing to the near post for Rudoni, who after losing Hayden Carter, was able to finish through Pears; his second goal in as many games after a dry season, indicating the floodgates are well and truly open now.

At the point Huddersfield doubled their lead, they had accrued just 14% of possession - a figure that would rise to only 19% by full-time.

Blackburn had been undone in both boxes and, despite continuing to create openings, went into the break 2-0 down. Ben Brereton Diaz pulled a shot across goal after drifting in-behind and Rankin-Costello's shot from distance was held by Vaclik in tough conditions.

Rankin-Costello would get the better of the Huddersfield goalkeeper almost immediately after half-time, though, exchanging passes with Dolan before breaking into the penalty area and lifting a weighted finish over Vaclik.

As they had done in the first-half, Blackburn controlled possession and territory, Vaclik showing good handling on occasions and getting down low to his right to push a Harry Leonard shot around the post.

A Josh Koroma shot was headed away by Dominic Hyam and Jonathan Hogg directed a free header harmlessly over from a Rudoni free-kick, as Huddersfield briefly threatened to take the game away from Blackburn.

Tomasson's side came again, though, with Tyler Morton trickling a pass onto the foot of Vaclik's post and the Huddersfield goalkeeper finding himself forced into another save from Rankin-Costello.

Pearson dug deep to block a Szmodics shot and Vaclik reacted well to turn Rankin-Costello's clever chip over his crossbar. Brereton Diaz, then, flashed another attempt across goal, inches ahead of Szmodics as Rovers' chances of salvaging something threatened to fade.

Rankin-Costello had been the Blackburn player carrying the fight second-half and his header, as the game ticked into five minutes of stoppage time, could only be parried by Vaclik, leaving Ryan Hedges to bury the rebound for deserved parity.

How does the Championship table now look?

It's five games unbeaten for Huddersfield now, and they are two points outside the relegation zone heading into the 3pm kick-offs.

Further up the standings, Blackburn sit sixth and still have their play-off destiny in their own hands.

However, if Norwich City can beat Rotherham United, they will drop out of the top-six after an Easter period that's seen them pick up a single point from a possible six.