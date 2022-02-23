Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City: FLW report as Town leave it late to go 16 unbeaten

Huddersfield Town stunned Cardiff City with a late comeback tonight, as goals from Josh Koroma and Jon Russell secured a dramatic 2-1 win.

The impressive Tommy Doyle had given Cardiff the lead shortly after the hour, with Steve Morison looking like the man to bring Huddersfield’s impressive unbeaten run to an end.

Carlos Corberan, though, had the deciding say as his substitute Koroma blasted Town level and Russell converted with real composure deep into stoppage time.

Despite that late drama and an unbeaten run now reading 16 games, Huddersfield lacked cutting edge and a creative spark throughout much of the game, as Lee Nicholls battled to keep Cardiff out.

Mark McGuinness’ header was beaten away and Doyle’s drive blocked after a burst from Cody Drameh.

Corberan’s side were clearly struggling to build, which was evident in consistent moments where they gave the ball away transitioning from defence into midfield.

Jordan Hugill profited from those lapses, twice testing Nicholls and bringing out the best of Huddersfield’s bargain of the season. Prior to tonight, Nicholls had recorded 13 clean sheets and he’d earned his keep in the first-half.

His resolve, though, was broken as the game moved past the hour.

Hugill did exactly what Morison asked of him, offering Cardiff a focal point in attack, laying the ball into Doyle for the midfielder to burst into the box and finish beyond the Town goalkeeper.

The Man City loanee has been one of many impressive January signings making an impact under Morison, who celebrated the goal with passion equal to the travelling Cardiff fans cashing in on £5 half-term tickets.

Doyle’s work out of possession brought more praise from Morison on the touchline, before the midfielder worked his way into Oliver Langford’s book for bringing down an advancing Lewis O’Brien; cynical but clever.

Cardiff fans are loving what the 20-year-old is offering them, even if that booking brought his evening to an end as Morison aimed to keep 11 on the pitch.

Hugill was next to give the Cardiff boss a headache as he led with an elbow and cut Tom Lees. Yellow the result, with Uche Ikpeazu quickly introduced as the Huddersfield centre-back received treatment.

The twist was that it was Corberan’s substitutes doing the damage thereafter.

Sorba Thomas floated a cross to the back post, finding Jordan Rhodes, whose cushioned header was buried by Koroma.

It was a moment that switched the mood in the John Smith’s Stadium and, now, the Huddersfield fans sensed a winner.

That came from an unlikely source in Russell, who was composed enough to bring down a swirling ball, turn and finish beyond Smithies on 96 minutes. Pandemonium and more fuel to the fire that Huddersfield are rekindling the spirit of 2016/17.

16 and counting, against the odds.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City.