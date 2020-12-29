Huddersfield Town 2-1 Blackburn Rovers: FLW report as Naby Sarr double secures Terriers win

Huddersfield Town recorded a fifth win on the bounce at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Naby Sarr’s brace helping them to a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers this evening.

Sarr opened the scoring with the towering header shortly after half-time, but Sam Gallagher looked to have denied Carlos Corberan’s side with an equaliser on 86 minutes.

However, Sarr finished superbly in the 90th minute to stun Tony Mowbray’s visiting Rovers and win the game.

The majority of Blackburn’s attacking threat early on came from Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott. That pair combined a number of times, with key defensive interventions from Harry Toffolo and Rarmani Edmonds-Green denying them clear chances.

Juninho Bacuna forced Thomas Kaminski into action a couple of times around the half-hour mark, but the game’s standout moment so far came from the Huddersfield goalkeeper, Ryan Schofield.

Armstrong led Mowbray’s side on the break, with Bradley Johnson’s blocked shot eventually falling his way. He looked to bury the ball inside Schofield’s near post, but the Town goalkeeper was equal to the effort and pulled off a fine reflex save.

More good play from Armstrong created another shooting chance, but Rovers’ leading goalscorer was off-target from outside the penalty area on 31 minutes.

Ryan Nyambe teed Armstrong up again shortly after, but he failed to test Schofield with an instinctive finish after losing Edmonds-Green.

Toffolo wasted a good chance heading into half-time, powerfully shooting wide of Kaminski’s post. At the other end, Armstrong was causing problems whenever the ball was within five yards of him.

Corberan’s side managed to step things up after the break, with Lewis O’Brien and Isaac Mbenza driving the Terriers forwards.

As Mbenza won a corner off Darragh Lenihan on 53 minutes, the game’s opening goal came. The winger’s floated set-piece was met by Sarr, who headed beyond the helpless Kaminski.

A clever Mbenza free-kick then nearly caught Kaminski out, with Huddersfield looking for a crucial second goal to match their early dominance after half-time.

Mowbray looked to his bench just after the hour, with a triple change including Bradley Dack.

Carel Eiting wasted a good shooting chance after strong work on the left from O’Brien and Toffolo, failing to test Kaminski from 20 yards.

Toffolo was guilty of doing the same on 74 minutes, with Huddersfield managing to rip through the visiting side as they pushed for an equaliser.

That equaliser would come through Gallagher, with Mowbray’s substitutes finally making an impact on 86 minutes. Armstrong managed to spin into space on the left, with Schofield only able to parry his effort into the path of Rovers’ No.9.

However, there was to be more late drama at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pipa picked up the ball on halfway, before driving into the final third. The right-back’s weight of pass into the path of Sarr was superb, with the centre-back bringing the ball down and finishing into the top corner.

Wild scenes followed on the Huddersfield bench, with a fifth home win on the spin secured in the most dramatic fashion.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Blackburn Rovers.