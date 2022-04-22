Huddersfield Town 2-1 Barnsley: FLW report as Barnsley relegated to League One

Barnsley have been relegated back into League One following tonight’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It’s been a bleak campaign for The Tykes, who have won only six fixtures all season and even sit below Derby County in the current Championship standings, despite their 21-point deduction.

Tonight, Poya Asbaghi’s side were well on their way to a 24th Championship defeat of the season by the half-time whistle.

Jordan Rhodes benefitted from Mads Andersen’s touch on a Danel Sinani corner to head Huddersfield into an early lead.

Huddersfield, who in the process of confirming Barnsley’s relegation, have now secured their place in the play-offs, and may even have an eye on automatic promotion if Bournemouth collapse during the run-in.

The rampant Harry Toffolo was denied by Jack Walton after he was offered space on the left by some of Barnsley’s hapless defending.

Carlos Corberan’s trusty left-back didn’t pass up a second invitation on the stroke of half-time either, sliding to meet Sinani’s wonderful ball to double Huddersfield’s lead.

Amine Bassi managed Barnsley’s only shot on target during the opening 45 minutes, nailing an effort towards goal that was simply dealt with by Lee Nicholls.

There was a touch more intensity about Asbaghi’s side after the break, yet that threatened to boil over as Matty Wolfe and Romal Palmer worked their way into the book for fouls on Rhodes and Lewis O’Brien.

Nicholls, meanwhile, remained something of a spectator as the game whistled into its final quarter, with Barnsley struggling to find the quality required to make final third territory count until Callum Styles rattled a late consolation into the top corner.

That was maybe expected from the limpest attack in the Championship and, ultimately, a side now destined for League One for the third time in nine seasons.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Barnsley.