Huddersfield Town 2-0 Watford: FLW report as Corberan’s men make it four on the spin at the John Smith’s

Huddersfield Town made it four home wins on the bounce in the Sky Bet Championship, beating Watford 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

Fraizer Campbell (9) struck early on, with Etienne Capoue scoring an own goal (32) to leave Watford with too much to do in the second-half.

Carlos Corberan’s side have now added Watford to their list of scalps on this terrific home run, whilst Vladimir Ivic’s men have fallen nine points adrift of runaway leaders, Norwich City.

Pipa and Isaac Mbenza were carrying all the early promise for Huddersfield as they put themselves in a commanding position.

Moments after Mbenza had been off-target with a dipping free-kick, the winger was pressing Ben Foster and forcing the Watford goalkeeper into an error. His work was repaid as the loose ball fell to Campbell, who converted into an empty net.

The response from Ivic’s side was good, though. Ryan Schofield somehow denied James Garner from yards out, with Tom Cleverly and Capoue off-target from outside the area.

Schofield was then forced into another reflex save from Andre Gray’s header as Watford continued to look for parity.

However, the Hornets were struggling to deal with Mbenza’s threat.

Christian Kabasele was forced to deny him a shooting chance on 30 minutes, but the resulting corner saw Corberan’s side double the score; Capoue turning Mbenza’s dangerous set-piece into his own net.

Schofield did well again to prevent Gray teeing up Ismaila Sarr, but Huddersfield came strong heading into half-time with Juninho Bacuna and Harry Toffolo both manoeuvring attempts.

After a quiet start to the second-half, Carel Eiting shot straight at Foster following good work from Campbell.

Schofield was there again to deny Gray on the hour, with Capoue blazing over the Huddersfield crossbar shortly after.

By now Watford were knocking firmly on the door and parts of Huddersfield’s defending was desperate.

Toffolo scuffed wide and Mbenza blasted a free-kick into the Watford wall, with Huddersfield searching for control after a tough period. Ivic responded with his bench and the introduction of Stipe Perica, Marc Navarro and Adam Masina.

Despite Watford flexing their depth, Huddersfield were comfortable heading into the final 10 minutes. Sarr blazed over and Schofield denied Gray again, but building attacks was tough for the visiting side.

Ultimately, they had no answer to Huddersfield’s first-half rally and were unable to get past an impressive Schofield performance.

The goalkeeper is only in the side due to a crippling injury list at Huddersfield, which only adds further shine to this excellent run of home form.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Watford.