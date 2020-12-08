Huddersfield Town 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: FLW report as Terriers add to Wednesday woe

Huddersfield Town made it back-to-back victories in the Championship this evening, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Josh Koroma opened the scoring (11) for Carlos Corberan’s side, with an outstanding Isaac Mbenza free-kick (24) doubling that early lead.

Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna missed a second-half penalty to give Tony Pulis’ side a chance to rescue something, but they remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety after failing to do so.

📝 My @FootballLeagueW report from Huddersfield tonight. Back-to-back wins for #htafc in the space of 4 days. Different story at #swfc. Pulis' wait for his first win goes on… https://t.co/jZn4bFpGHh — AGB (@BurnsAlfie) December 8, 2020

It was a lively start from Huddersfield, with Pipa and Lewis O’Brien both off-target in the opening 10 minutes.

However, an opening goal was not far away for the home side, with Koroma once again delivering for Corberan.

Pipa’s ball across the box was cleverly left by Fraizer Campbell, allowing Koroma to pick up possession, shift across Dominic Iorfa and finish well into the far corner.

Mbenza had a goal ruled out moments later, with the winger then off-target on 20 minutes with a wild effort.

However, the winger was on the scoresheet not long after with a peach of a free-kick.

Liam Palmer checked Koroma just to the left of the area, with Mbenza stepping up to lash the resulting set-piece beyond Joe Wildsmith.

Koroma was wayward from 20 yards shortly after the half-hour mark, but then the Terriers’ loss of Jonathan Hogg to injury sparked Wednesday’s best period.

Naby Sarr flicked a cross away from Callum Paterson, before Ben Hamer clawed a Tom Lees header out from underneath his crossbar.

Josh Windass’ fierce drive was deflected wide by Sarr on 40 minutes and, all of a sudden, Wednesday had some momentum carrying them towards half-time.

Huddersfield were offered a chance to take the game away from Wednesday moments after the break, though, with Bacuna brought down by Iorfa in the penalty area.

However, after some debate about who would take the penalty, Bacuna lashed his attempt wide.

A couple of key interventions from Pipa denied Wednesday a chance to cut the lead in half, whilst Hamer was lucky enough that Pulis’ attackers weren’t alert when he spilled a corner.

The game did drift towards 70 minutes, but a flurry of passion from both sides reminded you the points were not yet won.

Harry Toffolo and Kadeem Harris tussled their way into Keith Stroud’s book, whilst Paterson and Jaden Brown got to know each other a little better.

Barry Bannan and Windass both tried their luck from distance, but failed to truly test Hamer in slippery conditions.

Jordan Rhodes did that as the game ticked into injury-time, but the Huddersfield goalkeeper was equal to the former Town striker’s effort.

Huddersfield’s work had been done inside the first-half for the second time this week, and they are starting to move in the right direction in terms of results and performance under Corberan.

Pulis might well be knocking on his office door looking for inspiration, as he continues to search for his first win in-charge of the Championship’s basement side.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday.