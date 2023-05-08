Huddersfield Town finished the Sky Bet Championship season with a 2-0 win over already relegated Reading FC.

The game at the John Smith's Stadium was a dead rubber following Huddersfield clinching safety with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Pride was on the line for Noel Hunt's Reading side, yet they conceded second-half goals to Josh Koroma and Joe Hungbo as their Championship stay ended on a bleak note.

Huddersfield dispatch Reading

Reading's Cesare Casadei went closest to opening the scoring inside the first five minutes in Huddersfield, heading onto Lee Nicholls' post after a Shane Long shot deflected wildly.

Koroma launched a shot from 25 yards harmlessly over the crossbar, as did Casadei at the other end shortly after.

Huddersfield had done little to test Coniah Boyce-Clarke in the Reading goal. The 20-year-old did well holding one Josh Ruffels header and again to prevent Jordan Rhodes a tap-in after he and Naby Sarr played the Royals into trouble.

Neil Warnock's side started the second-half with much more intent, as Ben Jackson stepped off the bench to set the tone, flashing a shot narrowly wide.

Koroma had one sighter straight down the throat of Boyce-Clarke, yet didn't have to wait long after that for a second bite of the cherry to opening the scoring.

Brahima Diarra put good pressure on Boyce-Clarke to force an error, before Koroma picked up possession on the left-edge of the penalty area and shaped a wonderful finish into the far corner.

Jeff Hendrick's long-range effort was deflected narrowly over via Michal Helik, as Reading enjoyed some sustained territory around the hour.

Sarr, on his return to Huddersfield, produced a committed goal-line block to deny Jack Rudoni after fine work on the right from Jordan Rhodes. Koroma had another effort on Boyce-Clarke's goal, but couldn't get that same shape into the corner.

Amadou Mbengue piled a shot into Lee Nicholls' side-netting as Reading searched for an equaliser. The next goal, though, belonged to Huddersfield and Hungbo, who launched a stunning left-footed finish into the far corner after Hunt's defence allowed him too much time.

That only fuelled the party atmosphere in the John Smith's Stadium, as the Huddersfield fanbase gave Warnock a send-off to remember as he plans to leave the club after a short stint in-charge.

Huddersfield rise to 18th; Reading 13 without a win

A third win on the spin has seen Huddersfield finish the season on 53 points, nine clear of Reading and the relegation zone after a season that threatened to bring relegation into League One.

Warnock's side have suffered one defeat in their last 10 fixtures to finish 18th in the table.

Reading, meanwhile, finish 22nd and as the third-worst side in the division this season - a six-point deduction in early April the ultimate difference between relegation and survival.

The Royals have gone through March, April and May without tasting victory.

Noel Hunt praises "excellent" Huddersfield

Huddersfield relegated Reading on Thursday with their win over Sheffield United, with the Royals' fate taken out of their hands in the week building up to today's game.

"It was (a blow seeing Huddersfield win on Thursday), but credit to Huddersfield. Their form in the last four or five weeks has been excellent," Hunt told his post-match press conference.

"To pick the boys up on Saturday morning in terms of that, they were very low. They galvanised together, stuck together, we had a meeting about it and prepared for this game today.

"Unfortunately we came out second-best."

Neil Warnock proud of Huddersfield points tally

Warnock has collected 25 points from 15 fixtures and taken Huddersfield to 53 in total, nine clear of Reading and the relegation zone.

Despite a poor first-half today, he was pleased with how the season has ended.

"I said to Noel Hunt about five minutes before half-time 'is this the worst game you've ever been involved in, in your life?' He agreed with me," Warnock told his post-match press conference.

"We livened up a bit second-half and made a few changes, got on the front-foot, a lot better. I had to raise my voice at half-time, you don't really want to do that in the last game. I thought it needed it.

"I wanted to finish on a win and to get 53 points is unbelievable. The lads have been superb."