Huddersfield Town 2-0 Luton Town: FLW report as Terriers tighten grip on play-off place

Huddersfield Town moved six points clear of seventh tonight as a 2-0 victory over Luton Town strengthened their grip on a place in the Championship’s play-offs.

A second-half packed full of action unfolded as goals from Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured Carlos Corberan the win, either side of Elijah Adebayo scuffing a penalty off-target.

The opening exchanges were typically tense given what’s on the line for these two promotion-chasing underdogs, entering tonight sitting fourth and fifth in the table.

However, it was Huddersfield that enjoyed the brighter start as Sorba Thomas made inroads on the left.

Lewis O’Brien and Russell fired over, before Danel Sinani forced a low save from James Shea after more good work from Thomas.

Thomas’ volley luckily fell into Shea’s arms during a period of Town pressure, whilst Nathan Jones’ men looked to find the dangerous Adebayo the yard he usually thrives in.

Worryingly for Luton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu hobbled out of the contest shortly after the half-hour – hardly a sight that Jones needs as he plots the final step of the club’s fairytale surge through the EFL.

Harry Cornick tested Lee Nicholls’ reflexes shortly afterwards, but there was little given away by Corberan’s defence in a tight 45 minutes.

Adebayo couldn’t quite reach James Bree’s teasing ball and Luton’s start to the second period was more positive, yet, they surrendered the lead.

Robert Snodgrass switched off from Pipa’s throw-in, allowing Russell to drift into the penalty area and lob a finish off the outside of his foot over Shea.

That much-needed breakthrough sparked the game into life, and when Bree tangled with Sinani on the right, Geoff Eltringham offered Luton the chance of a quick response.

Adebayo, though, pulled his penalty onto the outside of Nicholls’ post. A big moment in an important game, celebrated like a goal by a large percentage of the John Smith’s Stadium.

Snodgrass and Thomas traded shots off-target heading into the final 10 minutes, as Corberan looked to shut Luton out, introducing Sarr.

What Sarr did, however, was power Thomas’ 89th minute corner through Shea to double the lead and make seven minutes of additional time that little bit more comfortable.

Quite how comfortable the dying embers of this long Championship season will be for Huddersfield remains to be seen, yet Corberan’s side now have the cushion of six points to Blackburn Rovers in seventh and a league table that’s slowly becoming more balanced.

It’s never an uncomplicated ride into the top-six and tonight was no different, yet heading into the usually crucial Easter period, you could argue Huddersfield have one foot in May’s lottery.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Luton Town.