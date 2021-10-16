Huddersfield Town 2-0 Hull City: FLW report as Terriers move back into top-six

Huddersfield Town moved back into the Championship’s top-six today thanks to a 2-0 victory against Hull City.

Tom Lees bundled Town into a first-half lead and Duane Holmes made sure of the points late on with a long-range finish.

The win moves Huddersfield into sixth and swiftly stalls the momentum Hull built up prior to the international break.

FT: 2-0. Not a classic at all but job done for #htafc. 1,962 #hcafc fans in good voice throughout but couldn't quite find a goal today. #HUDHUL Report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/LHKSbqg1r5 — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) October 16, 2021

Sorba Thomas shook off any cobwebs to make a bright start, winning a flurry of corners inside the opening 10 minutes.

Matt Ingram did well to deny Lees the opener on four minutes from one of those set-pieces, somehow gathering a ball mid-air. However, the goalkeeper was at fault as Town opened the scoring shortly after.

Danel Sinani’s wicked delivery was punched upward by the Hull goalkeeper, as Lees waited to force the ball over the line at the back post.

Huddersfield looked to suffocate Hull on the back of breaking the deadlock, pressing Grant McCann’s side deep into their own territory.

Hull’s main outlet was, unsurprisingly, the bright Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lees and Matty Pearson snuffed out a couple of threatening moments from the 20-year-old early on, whilst Lee Nicholls had to be at his best to parry Lewis-Potter’s free-kick to safety.

The game drifted through the midpoint of the first-half; Richie Smallwood joining Levi Colwill in the book about the only notable moment.

However, things threatened to spark back into life motoring into half-time.

Ingram spectacularly tipped Sinani’s deflected shot over the crossbar, before Holmes knuckled a free-kick wide after George Honeyman’s crunching tackle on Jonathan Hogg.

Lees almost diverted into his own net at the other end and Nicholls was equal to a Jacob Greaves header.

Thomas looked to set the tone at the start of the second-half for Huddersfield, forcing Ingram to deal with a low cross and seeing a clever free-kick dug out by Lewie Coyle.

Mallik Wilks aimed to provide a touch of physicality for Hull at the top of the pitch and Honeyman’s influence started to grow. Wilks fed Lewis-Potter on the hour, yet another smart Pearson intervention denied him.

Hull’s support was vocal, yet they couldn’t quite squeeze a goal out of their side. On 73 minutes, Huddersfield took the game away from them.

Danny Ward worked tirelessly to win a corner, with Thomas’ delivery evading everyone and finding Holmes, who worked his way back across the penalty area before unleashing a 20-yard strike beyond Ingram.

Naby Sarr blocked a Wilks shot and Lewis-Potter popped a frustrated effort high and wide. Tom Eaves and Wilks, again, would go close, without truly testing Nicholls.

Huddersfield’s support had found their voice by now, loudly suggesting they are ‘on their way’ to the Premier League.

That’s a premature suggestion after 12 games. But, for now, it’s back into the play-off places for Carlos Corberan’s side.

FT: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Hull City.