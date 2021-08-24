Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton: FLW report as Premier League side overcome Kean red to progress

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-1 by Everton in the League Cup this evening, as the Premier League side overcame Moise Kean’s red card to progress into the third round of the competition.

Alex Iwobi and Tom Lees traded goals in the first-half, before a frantic second period saw Kean dismissed, after an altercation with Thomas, and Andros Townsend win the game for the 10 man Toffees.

Thomas provided Huddersfield with some early drive down the right. Although the wing-back almost gifted pantomime villain Kean an opener on three minutes after a loose pass. The Everton man, though, pulled his shot wide.

Lee Nicholls then denied Kean after a flowing counter involving Iwobi and Niels Nkounkou. Even at this early stage, Everton’s pace and quality with the ball was threatening to take the cup tie away from Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s side were poor in possession with Scott High and Lees guilty of misplacing passes in the opening 15 minutes, one of which created another shooting opportunity, this time for Townsend.

Nkounkou had enjoyed a strong beginning to the game as Everton’s wing-back, battling with Thomas for territory. He was, though, wayward with a volley in the 19th minute.

Rafa Benitez’s side converted a lively start into a lead on 26 minutes, with Iwobi finishing beyond Nicholls after a driving run from Tom Davies out of the Everton midfield.

A tight offside call denied Kean doubling that advantage a matter of minutes later following more positive play from Nkounkou.

Danel Sinani had the chance to responded for Huddersfield shortly after the half-hour, testing Asmir Begovic from Thomas’ cross, before rocketing the rebound high and wide.

On 40 minutes it was Nkounkou’s turn to get the better of Thomas, latching onto Jonjoe Kenny’s deep cross, but lifting his shot into the stands.

Sinani and Fraizer Campbell worked hard to turn possession over deep in Everton territory heading into half-time, creating chances for themselves without forcing Begovic into a meaningful save.

Town, though, would find parity on the stroke of the interval as Lees met Thomas’ corner emphatically for his first Huddersfield goal.

Sinani picked up where he’d left off, leading a Huddersfield break before pulling his shot wide of Begovic’s post. The playmaker’s teasing cross on 52 minutes almost found Campbell, as Corberan’s side began to purr at the start of the second-half.

Duane Holmes’ drop of the shoulder and curling shot forced Begovic to tip over his crossbar, with Matty Pearson denied from the resulting corner by an offside flag.

Everton’s lacklustre start to the second-half threatened to spiral out of control heading into the hour. Kean took exception to Thomas’ close contact, raising a hand to the Huddersfield man’s face, leaving Matthew Donohue brandishing a red card.

Huddersfield, naturally, began enjoying more of the ball after Kean’s dismissal. However, the threat of Everton and their Premier League quality remained. Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne arriving from the bench for good measure.

However, it was Andre Gomes having the telling impact of all Benitez’s substitutions heading into the final 10 minutes. Iwobi set him into space on the left and Townsend converted the midfielder’s cross cleverly, sending almost 3,000 Evertonians berserk.

Corberan urged his side forwards heading into the latter stages and Naby Sarr was close to pulling Huddersfield level once more. He couldn’t make telling contact with Thomas’ stoppage time corner, whilst Gray tested Nicholls as Everton probed for a third.

That proved to be the game for Everton, who progress into the hat for the next round after an uncomfortable evening.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton.