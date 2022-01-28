Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City: FLW report as Brown strike denies Town win

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten Championship run to nine games, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening. 

Jacob Brown stepped off the Stoke bench to clinch a point for the Potters, after Josh Koroma had opened the scoring in a controversial first-half he found himself at the centre of.

A point keeps Huddersfield in the top-six this evening, but with fixtures across the Championship over the weekend, they could slip as low as eighth.

Carlos Corberan’s side started the evening brightly, with Lewis O’Brien testing Jack Bonham early on. However, it was Lee Nicholls making the game’s first meaningful save, clawing a Mario Vrancic shot over his crossbar.

The first-half was entertaining and full of edge either side of Koroma’s opener, with the goalscorer fortunate to be on the pitch after his high challenge on Taylor Harwood-Bellis, just six minutes before he broke the deadlock with a deflected shot over Bonham.

Gavin Ward’s popularity with Michael O’Neill sunk even further when he waved away Tyrese Campbell penalty appeals following a clumsy Tom Lees challenge.

Huddersfield’s reaction to taking the lead was far from convincing, with Nicholls then forced to dig them out of trouble, denying Jaden Philogene-Bidace with a diving save.

Saves from Nicholls had kept Town ahead at the break and were a timely reminder of the difference he’s made for Corberan. From 71 goals conceded last season to play-off contenders this. Not all one man’s work, but a big contribution.

Stoke failed to bring the Huddersfield goalkeeper into the game again until after the hour, with Lewis Baker’s dipping drive a routine save in the end.

Nicholls was beaten on 78 minutes, though, with Stoke pressure building. Philogene-Bidace rattled the post and Campbell saw a shot blocked before Brown rifled the ball into the top corner with a killer finish.

A point apiece, then, which might prove to be more useful for Town than they can first appreciate after Brown’s late blow.

That said, it might be a result that has the chasing pack going to bed with a smile on their face tonight.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City. 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

