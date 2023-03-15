Huddersfield Town dealt David Wagner's Norwich City side a blow in their pursuit of the play-offs, holding them to a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner remains a hero in Huddersfield after leading them to the Premier League six years ago, yet he's got his sights set on the top-flight with Norwich this season and, tonight, was looking to get back to winning ways after slipping up against Sunderland on Sunday.

Norwich, despite that defeat, were laying it on fairly thick from the start and looking the most threatening of the two sides.

Kenny McLean was excellent in the double-pivot for Wagner, moving the ball well and bursting forward at every opportunity. He flashed a shot across goal and wide on 14 minutes and flicked a header over Tomas Vaclik's crossbar after the Huddersfield goalkeeper was forced to deal with Ben Gibson's long-range effort.

The warning signs had been there, with Norwich clearly targeting Huddersfield's right-edge. A simple pass from McLean set Adam Idah into space on the left, his cross was deep but found Gabriel Sara, who controlled a volley inside Vaclik's post.

There was a Huddersfield rally shortly after that with Josh Koroma and Jack Rudoni carrying most of the threat for Neil Warnock's side. Ultimately, though, Angus Gunn was untested as the first-half whipped away without a Town shot on-target - the closest they came to troubling the Norwich goalkeeper was through Ben Jackson's volley that defelcted wide.

Injuries to Idah and Gibson interrupted Norwich's flow a touch heading into the break, yet the threat was still there as they sliced through Huddersfield once more, Koroma retreating to stop Josh Sargent providing a killer touch to a swift break.

Sara pulled a shot harmlessly wide of Vaclik's post after half-time and Jackson finally offered some meaningful final third intent for Huddersfield, driving in off the left and working Max Aarons into Keith Stroud's notebook.

Martyn Waghorn's resulting free-kick was off-target and Norwich were managing to keep Huddersfield at arms' length until a loose touch from Sara was capitalised on, leaving Waghorn in space to lift a finish onto Gunn's post - Grant Hanley turning the rebound into his own net.

Wagner attempted to throw the kitchen sink at the game with a triple change off the back of that. Whilst one of his first-half substitutions, Teemu Pukki, threatened twice, forcing Rudoni and Rarmani Edmonds-Green to deflect away.

Rudoni curled over at the other end of the pitch and Tyreee Simpson piled a shot into Gunn's side-netting - Huddersfield still without that shot on target, despite their earlier equaliser.

Andrew Omobamidele managed to deny Michal Helik what could've been a winner, after Vaclik had repelled Christos Tzolis in what proved to be a frantic end to the game, which also saw Marquinhos sent-off for catching Josh Ruffels with an arm.

Huddersfield had, ultimately, managed to draw that type of stress from a Norwich performance that had promised so much early on. The point does little for Warnock's chances of keeping the Terriers in the Championship this season and their off-field situation is starting to become more pressing than what's happening between the white lines.

When the games do take focus, it might be that just ruffling a few feathers is the best they can hope for. Tonight, they did that and ensured it wasn't a winning return to West Yorkshire for one of their former heroes. Wagner's latest quest for the Premier League hitting another bump in the road.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Norwich City.